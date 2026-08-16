Proposed Rules Could Decrease Reporting Requirements For Public Companies

Financial review requirements will retain similar staffing levels regardless of new rules, say experts

For publicly traded companies, quarterly financial reports have been a staple for more than 50 years, but proposed rules from the Securities and Exchange Commission could lead to a change that would reduce the number of times that a company is required to report to on a semiannual basis.

In December 2018, the SEC issued a request for public comment on periodic reporting and earnings statements. The Commission did not advance a proposal at that time, but the current chairman of the agency, Paul Atkins, revisited the subject in September 2025 and developed a proposal that opened for public comment in May. More than 5,000 comments were submitted. The agency is in the process of reviewing those comments, which could influence the final rules proposal should it decide to move forward.

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The SEC introduced a semi-annual reporting requirement in 1955 and increased the cadence of mandatory reporting to quarterly in 1970, where it has remained ever since. The SEC estimated that this change could save an aggregate of more than $200 million in compliance costs annually. Under the proposal, the filing deadline for semi-annual reports on Form 10-S would be 40 or 45 days, depending on the company’s filer status, after the end of the first semi-annual period of the fiscal year. The proposal would not change Form 8-K requirements and triggering events, including related to furnishing any earnings releases.

“Investors will have to potentially increase their monitoring of information provided in Form 8-K filings and other general press releases to offset the reduction of periodic reporting made for the first and third quarters,” said Wayne Pinnell, managing partner of Irvine-based accounting firm Haskell & White.

Some major international markets operate without mandatory quarterly reports such as the U.K., which removed its quarterly requirement in 2014. Academic studies have found no major differences in the financial performance of those companies that elected to report semi-annually. Nevertheless, many British companies continue to report quarterly due to the desires of investors who wish to have more frequent reporting. Most of Europe, Hong Kong and Australia are also on a semi-annual reporting cycle.

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As for the accounting firms that handle audit work, staffing levels are likely to remain at current levels even if reporting requirements change. That’s because the financial review process will still be necessary.

“In the worst-case scenario, public companies could demand their auditors only do work concurrent with the preparation of a semi-annual report versus work that is spread quarter-by-quarter under the current filing system. This would obviously create ‘bunching’ of staffing requirements as all interim review work over a six-month period would need to be completed in the 40-45 days after period-end to meet the deadline,” said Pinnell.

“While filing fewer periodic reports could reduce certain compliance and reporting costs, many public companies still need timely financial information to run their business, support board oversight, meet investor expectations and satisfy contractual obligations such as lending arrangements,” said Michelle Wroan, Los Angeles managing partner of KPMG. “The broader question is not just how often companies report, but how financial information is used throughout the business and by the capital markets.”

