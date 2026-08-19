Angeles Equity Partners Hires Michael Knapp as Head of Business Development

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Michael Knapp

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC, a private investment firm that partners with niche manufacturing, critical industrial services and specialty distribution businesses to realize their full potential, announced that Michael Knapp has joined the firm as managing director and head of business development. Knapp will lead Angeles’ investment origination efforts, expanding the firm’s sourcing capabilities and systems in support of its thesis- and situation-driven, sector-focused investment strategy.

Knapp will partner with Angeles’ fully-integrated team of investors and operators, leveraging their expertise across industrial sub-sectors to cultivate trusted relationships with business owners, management teams and intermediaries to originate new platform investments and strategic add-on acquisitions for the firm’s existing portfolio companies. Knapp brings a decade of private equity experience, with a track record of sourcing and executing control and add-on investments in the middle market.

“We are confident that Michael will strengthen Angeles’ relationship-driven origination model, extending its reach to identify and partner with businesses in the industrials sector,” said Tim Meyer and Jordan Katz, co-founders and managing partners of Angeles Equity Partners. “Michael brings significant sourcing and transaction experience to support our firm’s increasing investment activity.”

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Before joining Angeles, Knapp was a managing director of the Investment Originations team at Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, where he focused on identifying and executing platform and add-on investments across business services and industrials, developing relationships with intermediaries and business owners to source proprietary opportunities. He began his career in investment banking with Macquarie Capital’s Financial Institutions Group.

“I believe Angeles’ demonstrated approach to building premium industrial assets is differentiated in the private equity industry, and I look forward to scaling the firm’s origination efforts and building the relationships to accelerate its next phase of growth,” Knapp added.

Information for this article was sourced from Angeles Equity Partners, LLC.

