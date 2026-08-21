Wolf-Gordon Acquires Andor Willow and Look Walls to Expand Interior Surfaces Platform

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Acquisitions extend Wolf-Gordon’s product portfolio and expand its custom digitally printed wallcoverings capabilities, deepening the company’s offering for the architecture and design community

El Segundo-based Charger Investment Partners’ portfolio company Wolf-Gordon, a leading designer and supplier of premium wallcoverings and high-performance interior surface finishes serving the architecture and design community, has announced the completion of two strategic acquisitions: Andor Willow, a fast-growing leader in wood wall panels and room dividers; and Look Walls & Interiors, a Dallas-based designer and manufacturer of custom and digitally printed wallcoverings.

Andor Willow is a premium-branded, digitally native business that sells fully assembled wood wall panels and room dividers directly to consumers and trade professionals. Differentiated by superior product quality and a modern, minimalist design aesthetic, Andor Willow serves a growing base of consumers, architects, interior designers, contractors and real estate professionals. Founder Sascha Tettero-Weyman will continue to lead the business as a full-time member of the Wolf-Gordon team, overseeing product design, development and direct marketing initiatives. The acquisition broadens Wolf-Gordon’s product portfolio with premium wood wall paneling and room dividers while expanding the end markets and sales channels it serves.

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Look Walls operates from a purpose-built studio in Dallas, where a team of designers produces fully custom, made-to-order wallcoverings for clients across the hospitality, corporate, healthcare and education markets. Look Walls brings elevated artistic capability and a high degree of customization to the digitally printed wallcovering category. Combined with Wolf-Gordon’s existing custom and digital business, the acquisition establishes Wolf-Gordon as a meaningful platform in one of the fastest-growing segments of the interior surfaces market. Co-founders Lindsay White and Lester Blumenthal will continue to lead the business.

“Andor Willow brings category leadership in wood surface products and extraordinary product development and marketing expertise. Look Walls brings exceptional design, customer service and digital printing capability and, together with Andor Willow, strengthen what Wolf-Gordon can deliver to the architecture and design community,” said Rick Wolf, CEO of Wolf-Gordon. “These acquisitions expand our product portfolio and the markets we serve, and both are founder-led brands built on the same commitment to design and customers that defines Wolf-Gordon. We are proud to welcome both teams.”

“Andor Willow and Look Walls are exactly the kind of founder-led businesses we look to partner with and help scale. We are proud to support Rick and the entire Wolf-Gordon team as they continue to outpace the market with inspiring design, dynamic innovation and exceptional execution,” said Kimberly Pollack, co-founder and partner at Charger Investment Partners.

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Information for this article was sourced from Charger Investment Partners.

