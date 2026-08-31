City National Bank names Darcy Roennfeldt Head of Trust & Estate Services

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City National Bank has announced two new senior leadership appointments to its Private Bank & Wealth Management division. Darcy Roennfeldt has been appointed managing director and head of Trust & Estate Services. Shannon Patterson Saltos has been appointed regional managing director of the Private Bank, Eastern Region, where she will co-lead City National Private Bank nationally alongside Steve Sherline, who leads the Western Region.

Based in Los Angeles, Roennfeldt will lead City National’s Trust & Estate Services team, overseeing a comprehensive range of wealth planning, fiduciary management and estate administration services for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients. Drawing on several decades of legal and fiduciary experience, she will drive the strategic expansion of the team’s capabilities to best support clients across City National, RBC Wealth Management-U.S., RBC Rochdale and alliance channel relationships.

“City National Bank and its subsidiary, RBC Trust Company (Delaware) Limited, are recognized for delivering exceptional fiduciary expertise, deep client relationships and outstanding service across the country. With Darcy’s appointment as head of Trust & Estate Services, we’re reinforcing our strategic investment in and commitment to building exceptional wealth and estate capabilities,” said Brandon Williams, executive vice president and head of City National Private Bank & Wealth Management. “Darcy brings a distinctive combination of legal expertise, fiduciary leadership at national institutions and deep experience scaling complex trust operations. Her background and proven leadership will elevate our capabilities and strengthen our position as a trusted advisor for complex wealth and estate planning.”

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Roennfeldt joins City National from PNC Private Bank, where she oversaw fiduciary strategy, risk management and team development across multiple U.S. regions. She previously served as national fiduciary team leader at BNY Mellon Wealth Management, leading similar responsibilities on a national scale. Prior roles included practicing law for 15 years as an estate planning attorney and trust and estate litigator, and serving as an investment advisor and regional sales manager for a regional investment bank.

Information for this article was sourced from City National Bank.

