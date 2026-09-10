Marshall & Stevens Taps M&A Veteran Nishen Radia for CEO

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Experienced professional services executive succeeds Mark Santarsiero, who is retiring and will transition to serving as a director on the board

Nishen Radia

Independent valuation advisory, litigation support and transaction advisory firm Marshall & Stevens, a Coalesce Capital portfolio company, has announced that Nishen Radia has been named CEO.

Radia succeeds Mark Santarsiero, who had served as CEO since 2000. Santarsiero is retiring after more than 40 years with Marshall & Stevens, having been a member of the team that led the employee buyout of Marshall & Stevens from its corporate parent in 1985 and later serving as CFO, COO and national practice leader for the Financial Valuation & Consulting practice prior to becoming CEO. He will act as a senior advisor to Radia during a transition period until November 2026, when he will formally retire and move into a director role on the board.

“I am extremely proud of what we have built at Marshall & Stevens. We pride ourselves on our unique combination of both deep market and technical expertise and entrepreneurial zeal,” said Santarsiero. “After a rigorous search and careful consideration, we identified Nishen as the ideal next leader of our firm. With a successful background working at respected financial services brands, Nishen’s track record of success in founding and building market-leading firms speaks for itself. I am confident that he has the experience, insight and character to lead Marshall & Stevens in its next chapter of growth.”

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Radia has over 30 years of experience as an advisor and executive in mergers & acquisitions. Following a successful career at SG Hambros and Merrill Lynch, he was a co-founder and long-term managing partner of FocalPoint, a leading middle market investment bank that was acquired by B. Riley Financial in 2022, where he became a senior managing director and head of M&A.

“Mark and the team at Marshall & Stevens have built something special: an institution known for its quality and trusted for its integrity,” said Radia. “As CEO, my goal is to build on the momentum they have all worked so hard to create across their core lines of business in valuation, litigation and investment banking. That means continuing to invest in serving our clients as we add to the team organically and through continued M&A. I’m excited and honored to lead the Marshall & Stevens team and look forward to working together to maximize the tremendous opportunities ahead.”

“Mark’s vision and drive to grow the business have set Marshall & Stevens on a terrific trajectory for continued success,” said Stephanie Geveda, founder & managing partner at Coalesce Capital. “Nishen brings valuable market knowledge, exceptional people leadership skills and a proven track record of growth that will further strengthen Marshall & Stevens and its talented team as they continue to build on the firm’s strong foundation and reputation as one of the most trusted independent firms in valuation advisory, litigation support and M&A advisory.”

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Information for this article was sourced from Marshall & Stevens.

