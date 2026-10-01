Banc of California officially opens new Downtown Los Angeles office

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Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass joins Banc of California Chairman and CEO Jared Wolff for the ribbon-cutting ceremony

Banc of California, a wholly owned subsidiary of Banc of California Inc., has officially opened its new 40,000-square-foot Downtown Los Angeles office, expanding its presence in the heart of the city. Banc of California Chairman and CEO Jared Wolff and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass marked the opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 28 at 865 S. Figueroa St.

“Our grand opening delivers on our commitment to expand Banc of California’s presence in Los Angeles and invest in Downtown’s future,” said Wolff. “As California’s business bank, this office puts our team in the heart of one of the country’s most important business centers and closer to the clients driving the region forward. We’re committed to strengthening Downtown and supporting local businesses, driving economic growth and creating opportunity for years to come.”

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The new office occupies the 34th floor of the 35-story tower at 865 S. Figueroa St. and brings together colleagues across Commercial Banking, Middle Market Banking, Venture Banking, Global Treasury Management and corporate functions. The bank’s 11-year lease doubles its Downtown office footprint and includes rooftop signage on the north and south sides of the building, visible from the 10 and 110 freeways. Banc of California’s Downtown branch at 900 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 100, will remain at that location.

“Today’s grand opening of Banc of California’s new Downtown Los Angeles office is another major step we’re taking to restore Downtown Los Angeles as a vibrant hub of economic, cultural and civic life,” said Mayor Bass. “As we continue on our modernization and expansion of the L.A. Convention Center a few blocks away, I am grateful for Jared Wolff and the entire Banc of California team for believing in the future of Downtown and making this historic investment. I’m excited to welcome them to the neighborhood!”

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The opening builds on Banc of California’s long-term investment in Los Angeles. Since designating the city as its headquarters in 2023, the bank has committed $1 million to the city’s Contract Financing Program to help small businesses compete for public contracts.

The Downtown opening also follows recent growth in Beverly Hills and New York City. The bank is the largest independent bank headquartered in Los Angeles and the third-largest bank headquartered in California, with full-service branches throughout California and in Denver, Colorado, and Durham, North Carolina, as well as regional offices nationwide.

Information for this article was sourced from Banc of California.

