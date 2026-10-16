Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
Banking & Finance

The RMR Group Secures $272M Refinancing for Cedars-Sinai Medical Offices

Los Angeles, California: Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Wilshire Blvd and La Cienega Blvd
(Walter Cicchetti - stock.adobe.com)
By Paul WilliamsContributor 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

The RMR Group Inc. has announced on behalf of its managed joint venture that it has facilitated a $272.1-million interest-only mortgage financing secured by 8631 and 8635 West Third Street in Los Angeles, California. The loan has a two-year initial term with three one-year extension options and bears interest at one-month Term SOFR plus 180 basis points. Proceeds from the financing were used to repay approximately $267 million of existing mortgage debt scheduled to mature in February 2027 and to fund closing costs.

The collateral consists of two 11-story medical office buildings totaling approximately 330,000 square feet, together with two structured parking garages, located on the campus of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and connected to the hospital by a skybridge. Cedars-Sinai and its affiliates are the portfolio’s anchor tenants, occupying approximately 60% of the portfolio’s total rentable square feet.

“This refinancing reflects the quality of this medical office portfolio, which is located on the campus of one of the nation’s leading healthcare institutions,” said Adam Portnoy, president and chief executive officer of RMR. “By refinancing its upcoming maturity with a new loan that provides term extension flexibility, the joint venture is well positioned to continue benefiting from the portfolio’s strong anchor tenancy, strategic location and attractive long-term fundamentals. The successful execution of this transaction underscores the value of RMR’s integrated real estate platform and our ability to deliver capital solutions that support our clients’ investment objectives.”

Advertisement

The portfolio is owned by a joint venture for which RMR provides asset and property management services. The primary owners of the venture are private institutional investors, and Diversified Healthcare Trust, an RMR client, owns a 20% equity interest. Morgan Stanley and BNP Paribas provided the financing. Hogan Lovells Cadwalader US LLP acted as counsel to the lenders, and Sullivan & Worcester LLP acted as counsel to the borrower.

Information for this article was sourced from The RMR Group.

Banking & FinanceBusiness by LA Times StudiosFINANCE

Business by LA Times Studios

Learn about opportunities for reaching business leaders across Southern California through leadership awards, forums, magazines and panels.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

More from Business

Yris Palmer

Body Health

Yris Palmer’s siiiba Aims to Make Hygiene and Puberty Talks Less Awkward for Kids and Parents

City National Bank reopens Palisades Village branch

Goods & Retail

City National Bank Reopens its Palisades Village Branch After 2025 Wildfires

Hawke Media acquires Rocket55 to expand Midwest operations

Banking & Finance

Hawke Media Acquires Rocket55 to Expand Midwest Operations

Cityscape aerial view of Santa Monica Blvd and Century City towers in Los Angeles, California

Commercial Real Estate

Anderson Real Estate Secures $550M Refinancing for Century City Towers

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Join Protein Soda Brand PRODA

Goods & Retail

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Join PRODA

Fireside chat for tech day

TECH DAY

Scaling Hard Tech: Key Takeaways on AI and Aerospace-Defense from LA Times Studios Tech Day

Kourtney Kardashian Barker & Simon Huck, Lemme

Entertainment Business

How Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Simon Huck Are Building Lemme’s Next Chapter

Desiree Ritter named Chief Nursing Officer at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Healthcare & Science

Desiree Ritter Named Chief Nursing Officer at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

mPulse names Harish Nanda Chief Technology Officer and Erin Kowalow Chief Business Operations Officer

Healthcare & Science

mPulse Appoints Veteran Health Tech Executives to Scale HXI Platform

Business Innovators Unplugged with Anna Magzanyan featuring Robert Stone

Innovators Unplugged

City of Hope CEO Robert Stone Outlines AI, Access, and the Future of Cancer Care

Terran Orbital appoints Lockheed Martin veteran Jamin Brown as COO

Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Terran Orbital Appoints Lockheed Martin Veteran Jamin Brown as COO

Tutor Perini logo

Commercial Real Estate

Tutor Perini’s Fisk Electric Inks $24 Million Data Center Deal

The Latest Deals

Advertisement