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Banking & Finance

Aurora Capital Partners Acquires Softdocs to Expand Education Software Portfolio

Aurora Capital Partners acquires Softdocs
By David NusbaumContributor 
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Aurora Capital Partners, a Los Angeles-based middle-market private equity firm, acquired Softdocs Inc., a provider of process automation and document management solutions for education and government institutions.

“Softdocs has built a leading platform with a strong market position, attractive business model and specialized expertise addressing the complex needs of education and government institutions,” said Rob Fraser, partner at Aurora, in a statement. “We see significant opportunity to accelerate the development of new capabilities and expand the company’s reach.”

Softdocs is a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise content management and workflow automation solutions purpose-built for higher education, K-12 and government institutions. The company helps customers securely manage documents, automate administrative workflows and modernize operations, enabling organizations to reduce manual work, navigate complex and fragmented technology environments and meet evolving security, compliance and accessibility requirements.

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“Our purpose has always been to enable the public sector to focus on their missions of improving people’s lives. With Aurora’s partnership, we look forward to continuing to deliver innovation while bringing even greater value to the organizations we serve,” said Adam Park, chief executive of Softdocs, in a statement.

Baird and Raymond James served as financial advisors, and Alston & Bird LLP acted as legal advisor to Softdocs. Macquarie Capital served as financial advisor, and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP acted as legal advisor to Aurora. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Aurora Capital Partners manages $6 billion in assets. Founded in 1991, the firm targets platforms with leading market positions, stable industry dynamics, attractive business model characteristics and actionable opportunities for growth in partnership with management.

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Information for this story was provided by Softdocs.

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David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributing reporter and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer, and others.

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