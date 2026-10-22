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Banking & Finance

Banc of California Launches Private Banking for High-Net-Worth Clients and Family Offices

By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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New offering provides a relationship-driven experience that delivers personalized service and tailored financial solutions for high-net-worth clients

Banc of California, a wholly owned subsidiary of Banc of California, Inc., has launched a new Private Banking service designed for high-net-worth individuals, family offices, business owners, executives and their families.

Banc of California has been serving businesses for more than 85 years. The new Private Banking service extends Banc of California’s relationship-driven commercial banking experience to clients’ personal financial needs, providing coordinated support across both their personal and business banking relationships.

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Private Banking gives clients direct access to dedicated Private Bankers and Private Client Service Managers who bring together relationship-based service, secure digital banking, treasury resources, deposit solutions and lending options aligned with their financial goals. For wealth managers and registered investment advisors (RIAs), Banc of California will be a Private Banking partner that supports their clients’ banking, lending and liquidity needs.

“Private Banking is a natural extension of the Banc of California client experience,” said Jared Wolff, Chairman and CEO of Banc of California. “We are launching this solution to fill the void we see in the market for a very high-touch, tech-forward banking experience that simplifies the lives of families, family offices and high-net-worth individuals. Because we aren’t trying to be everything to everyone, we can focus on what we do well – delivering exceptional banking that’s tailored and personalized – while working closely with the client’s outside financial advisers to deliver a complete financial solution.”

The group will be led by Aaron Houpis, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Specialty Deposits & Private Banking.

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“We designed a high-touch solution with input from clients and wealth managers who felt there was a gap in the market on the personal side, having experienced Banc of California’s service-first approach on the business side,” Houpis said. “Our team is ready to deliver a seamless and outstanding experience for Private Banking clients that many aren’t finding in the market today.”

Banc of California’s Private Banking offerings will include premium deposit accounts, customized personal lending and lines of credit, and treasury solutions designed to support clients’ broader financial goals. Clients will also benefit from a full suite of digital tools, priority service and direct access to experienced bankers who understand the unique needs of high-net-worth individuals, business owners and executives.

Information for this article was sourced from Banc of California.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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