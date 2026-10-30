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Banking & Finance

Drew Chan Joins Fiduciary Trust International as Senior Portfolio Manager in Los Angeles

Andrew “Drew” Chan Joins Fiduciary Trust International as Senior Portfolio Manager in Los Angeles Office
Andrew “Drew” Chan
By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Industry veteran possesses expertise in integrated tax planning, wealth planning & investment management strategies for UHNW clients

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth manager and wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, has announced that Andrew “Drew” Chan, CAIA, has started as a senior portfolio manager based in the firm’s office in Los Angeles.

With more than 20 years of investment industry experience, Chan specializes in providing ultra-high-net-worth clients with integrated tax planning, wealth planning and investment management approaches which are aligned to long-term, multi-generational financial goals. He is also well-versed in incorporating alternative investments into client portfolios. He joins Fiduciary Trust International from Chartered Wealth Partners, where he was a managing partner serving ultra-high-net-worth clients. Chan previously spent 10 years at First Foundation Advisors as managing director of portfolio strategy and then as co-chief investment officer, where he co-led the investment team overseeing a $5.7-billion discretionary investment platform and the global strategies committee responsible for all asset allocation portfolios.

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“Drew shares our commitment to delivering a holistic wealth management offering that gives multiple generations of clients financial peace of mind,” said Gene Todd, head of sales at Fiduciary Trust International and interim regional managing director for the Los Angeles office. “His expertise in alternative investments and tax-smart planning and allocation will help us continue to expand our capabilities for clients in the crucial Southern California marketplace.”

Earlier in Chan’s career, he was part of the team at U.S. Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Management for nearly eight years as a portfolio manager and vice president and served on multiple national investment committees. He also served as a portfolio analyst and financial officer at U.S. Trust Co. He holds the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) designation and serves as an executive committee member of the CAIA Association’s Southwest chapter, where he was chapter head from 2017-2020. He is also an active member of the CFA Society Los Angeles, serving on various councils, and was recognized as the recipient of CFA Society Los Angeles’s 2026 Outstanding Volunteer of the Year Award.

“Los Angeles is home to individuals, families and nonprofits with complex financial needs that require thoughtful, highly personalized wealth management,” said Chan. “What attracted me to Fiduciary Trust International is the firm’s commitment to bringing together investment management, tax and wealth planning expertise to help clients achieve their long-term goals. I look forward to building on that approach and strengthening our relationships across Southern California.”

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Information for this article was sourced from Fiduciary Trust International.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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