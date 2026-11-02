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Banking & Finance

RedBird Capital and Guy Oseary’s Sound Ventures Form $1 Billion Strategic Investment Partnership

By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Together, the firms will deploy $1B in investment capital into companies defining the future

Redbird Capital Partners logo

RedBird Capital Partners and Los Angeles-based venture capital firm Sound Ventures have announced the formation of a new strategic partnership to invest $1 billion in emerging platforms at the convergence of technology, media and culture. Together, the firms will draw on RedBird’s global reach and business-building expertise, as well as Sound’s access to founders and marketing acumen, to pursue growth opportunities and support the world’s most consequential technology companies.

RedBird will also bring to the partnership the expertise of RedBird X, the firm’s dedicated AI investment and incubation platform, which has built and backed its own growing portfolio of AI-native companies.

Gerry Cardinale, founder and managing partner of RedBird Capital Partners, said, “The next great technology companies and the entrepreneur founders behind them need versatile partners who understand the long-term trajectory of company building and alpha generation. Sound Ventures has established a strong track record built on founder relationships and high-conviction plays in technology and AI, which includes early investments in both Anthropic and OpenAI. This partnership puts the power of RedBird’s institutional investment platform and strategic network firmly behind this next generation of business builders.”

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Hamid Biglari, partner at RedBird Capital Partners and executive chairman of RedBird X, added, “RedBird X’s role in this partnership is to bring the same AI expertise we apply across our own portfolio to work alongside Sound’s team on diligence, portfolio support and helping companies maximize their potential. It’s a natural extension of what we do across RedBird’s broader platform, now applied at even greater scale.”

“RedBird brings a different kind of outlook that complements what we have built at Sound, with the resources and scale to compound the impact of our investments,” said Guy Oseary, co-founder of Sound Ventures. “Effie and I are excited to work closely with Gerry, Hamid and the RedBird team as we continue to back exceptional founders and companies, building out this differentiated investment platform together.”

Effie Epstein, managing partner of Sound Ventures, added, “Our two firms bring a shared ambition to invest at the forefront of innovation and support companies as they scale. RedBird is renowned for working closely with the businesses it backs, which mirrors our approach. Together, we can help founders access the people, opportunities and resources that accelerate their ambitions.”

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Information for this article was sourced from RedBird Capital Partners and Sound Ventures.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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