HCVT Becomes Holthouse, Establishes Employee Stock Ownership Plan

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Holthouse Carlin & Van Trigt LLP (HCVT), an accounting and business advisory firm ranked in the top 30 in the country and the largest based in Los Angeles, has announced that it has established an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) and will become Holthouse.

As new sources of capital reshape the accounting profession, Holthouse announced that it is also continuing its tradition of ownership by the people who work at the firm.

“We want to stay independent,” said Vicken Haleblian, CEO of Holthouse. “It has defined who we are for 35 years, and it’s a big part of why people choose to build their careers here. The ESOP helps us continue that.”

Advertisement

By implementing an ESOP, a retirement plan that holds company stock in trust for employees, Holthouse will be giving eligible employees an ownership stake that they earn over time, at no cost to them.

“Our firm has always been about our people and our clients,” said Phil Holthouse, the firm’s chairman. “Historically, the partners have owned the firm, and we look forward to extending that to our employees.”

Holthouse’s leadership and client service teams remain in place, preserving the relationships, expertise, and service clients rely on.

Advertisement

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Holthouse has long invested in developing talent from within while attracting experienced professionals from the nation’s leading firms, many of them drawn by its entrepreneurial culture. Employee ownership strengthens that commitment.

“People come here for challenging work and colleagues they can learn with,” said Sarah Tewner, Chief Operating Officer of Holthouse. “They stay because they see a future here. Now more of them will own a part of it.”

Holthouse professionals serve high-net-worth individuals and families, middle-market companies, private equity firms and their portfolio companies on complex tax, audit, and advisory engagements. The firm operates from 16 offices in five states, including two offices opened in 2026: its first in Colorado and its third in Utah.

Phil Holthouse, Jim Carlin and John Van Trigt founded the firm in Los Angeles in 1991, and it has long been known as HCVT, an abbreviation of their last names. The firm will now be known as Holthouse, carrying forward the name of its chairman.

“Employee ownership is a big step for us, and a new name felt like the right way to mark it,” Haleblian said. “When our three founders started out, I don’t think any of them pictured a firm of more than 800 people. A lot has changed since then, but not what our founders started with. The focus has always been on technical expertise, sound judgment, direct access, and exceptional service, and we will continue that as Holthouse.”

The transition to the Holthouse brand is underway and will continue over the coming months, with the full rollout expected in early 2027.

Advertisement