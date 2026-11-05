Change Lending Partners with Mortgage Marketplace to Profitr in Push for Home Loans on the Blockchain

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Change Lending and fintech firm Profitr Holdings have formed a long-term partnership to launch a marketplace where institutional investors can buy and trade residential mortgages as digital tokens on a blockchain. The companies announced the deal Wednesday.

As part of the deal, Profitr acquired xChange Hub, an online marketplace owned by Change Lending’s parent, The Change Company CDFI. xChange connects mortgage originators with institutional buyers such as banks, insurers, asset managers and REITs. Profitr plans to add tokenized loan listings and on-chain trading to the platform.

The acquisition is Profitr’s first move into residential mortgages. Loans will be tokenized on the Avalanche blockchain, and custody will be handled through Anchorage Digital Bank, a federally chartered digital asset bank.

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Change Lending also named Profitr its exclusive tokenization partner for listing and selling its loans. That gives Profitr access to a large supply of loans. Change Lending says it originates more than $5 billion in loans a year, about 10,000 loans, and its wholesale channel serves more than 10,000 loan officers. Its loans are mostly first-lien mortgages, with average borrower FICO scores above 740 and average loan-to-value ratios below 75%.

“Change’s partnership with Profitr positions us to deliver greater liquidity and more flexible capital solutions for originators and borrowers while giving investors a transparent path to high-quality, tokenized U.S. residential credit,” said Steven Sugarman, founder of Change.

According to the companies, tokenization will give investors near-instant settlement, interest that accrues in real time and can be paid on demand, and access to a wider pool of buyers that includes institutional holders of stablecoins. Only fully funded, performing loans that have already been through due diligence will be tokenized.

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“Completing this transaction and partnering with Change is a major milestone for Profitr,” Profitr co-CEOs Harlan Peltz and Ian Epstein said in a joint statement. “Change’s team and products accelerate our position with respect to the tokenization of residential mortgage loans for institutional investors.”

The companies are betting on a fast-growing niche. The release puts the U.S. private real estate credit market at about $4.8 trillion. It puts tokenized real-world assets, not counting stablecoins, at $30 billion to $40 billion today, with some forecasts calling for trillions by 2030.

