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Banking & Finance

Penguin Solutions to Sell Cree LED to Transom as It Narrows Its Focus to AI Data Centers

Penguin Solutions Announces Agreement to Sell Cree LED to Transom Capital Group
By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Penguin Solutions, Inc., the AI Factory Platform Company, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Cree LED business to Transom Capital Group, a leading operations-focused middle-market private equity firm based in Los Angeles.

“Today’s announcement marks another milestone in Penguin Solutions’ transformation into a pure-play, data center-focused company at the intersection of AI infrastructure and memory. Since launching our AI Factory Platform earlier this year, we have accelerated our financial performance, delivering 58% year-over-year net sales growth in the second half of fiscal 2026, with earnings growing substantially faster than revenue, and provided a strong fiscal 2027 growth outlook,” said Kash Shaikh, president and CEO of Penguin Solutions. “The Cree LED divestiture further demonstrates our disciplined execution, allowing us to concentrate on the significant growth opportunities we see in AI data centers. We believe it positions us for sustained profitable growth. We’re proud of the Cree LED team and believe Transom is well positioned to support its continued innovation and success.”

“Cree LED has an impressive legacy of innovation and an established reputation in the LED industry for high-quality products, reliable performance and longstanding customer relationships worldwide,” said Conor Davenport, managing director at Transom. “We see significant opportunity to build on this foundation, leveraging our operational expertise and resources to position Cree LED for long-term success as a standalone company. We look forward to partnering with the Cree LED team as the business enters this next chapter.”

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Under the terms of the definitive agreement, Transom will acquire Cree LED in an all-cash transaction. The transaction is expected to close in the first calendar quarter of 2027, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Lazard Freres & Co. LLC is serving as financial advisor to Penguin Solutions, and Latham & Watkins LLP is serving as legal counsel. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel to Transom.

Information for this article was sourced from Penguin Solutions.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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