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Banking & Finance

Paradigm Equity Partners Acquires STI Fabrics, North Carolina Maker of Upholstery and Performance Fabrics

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By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Investment supports the next chapter of growth for a leading American manufacturer of upholstery and performance fabrics

Paradigm Equity Partners, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm specializing in corporate divestitures and operationally focused situations, has announced the successful acquisition of STI Fabrics, a leading American manufacturer of upholstery and performance fabrics.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Kings Mountain, NC, STI designs, weaves and finishes fabrics for furniture manufacturers, retailers and interior designers. The company’s portfolio includes Revolution Performance Fabrics, known for durable, stain-resistant, easy-to-clean fabrics made without PFAS chemicals, and Brentwood Textiles, which serves customers seeking distinctive designs and textures. STI’s integrated domestic manufacturing capabilities support responsive service, consistent quality and reliable delivery across indoor and outdoor applications.

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“STI has built a business with deep customer relationships, a skilled workforce and a differentiated position in American textile manufacturing,” said Roman Zelinsky, founder and managing partner of Paradigm. “Revolution combines performance and design with the reliability of domestic production. We see a substantial opportunity to build on that foundation by strengthening operations, investing in the business and expanding STI’s reach across customers and end markets.”

Paradigm’s investment approach combines transaction execution with active support for the businesses it acquires. The STI acquisition builds on the firm’s experience acquiring established businesses through ownership transitions. Paradigm works with sellers and their advisors to address transaction complexity and develop a practical plan for the business following closing.

“Our approach begins with understanding what is important to the business and what the organization needs to succeed under new ownership,” Zelinsky added. “We bring a disciplined diligence process and flexibility in structuring transactions, then work hand-in-hand with management after closing to translate the investment plan into operating results. STI is a strong fit for that approach, with an established manufacturing platform and clear opportunities to grow.”

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Paradigm plans to support STI’s next phase of growth through improvements in manufacturing efficiency and commercial execution, continued product development and expansion in outdoor and designer channels. The firm also sees opportunities to pursue complementary acquisitions that broaden STI’s capabilities and customer reach.

Honigman LLP served as the legal advisor for Paradigm.

Information for this article was sourced from Paradigm Equity Partners.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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