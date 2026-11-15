Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
Banking & Finance

5 Ways Wealth Managers Can Use AI to Improve Customer Service Without Losing the Human Touch

business handshake
(Yuri Arcurs peopleimages.com/BuyOutFelix06/peopleimages.com - stock.adobe.com)
By Rich Walker
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Wealth management is full of people who truly care about what’s best for their clients. Here are five ways to deliver more care to your clients with an even better experience as you adopt AI into your business.

Become Your Own Customer

Go through the entire onboarding process just like your customers do and get a sense of what the ongoing experience is like for a customer. Get a feel for the friction points and where things can be improved. Those points of friction are great places to apply AI to help make them better.

Make Work Easier Internally

A happy team delivers a better experience to your customers. Not all technology, especially AI, should be outward facing. Challenge AI to assist you in determining how you can make the necessary work in your firm more enjoyable, less difficult and more streamlined for your team. Where AI can help your team, your customers will feel the results too.

Advertisement

Be on Your Customer’s Team

When you see the world from your customer’s perspective, you’ll be in a better position to evaluate whether adding an AI tool or technology will improve, lessen or keep the experience the same. For example, very few people enjoy talking to AI bots or receiving AI messages, so before you choose to replace yours or your team’s abilities with AI, ask your customers what they want and how you can improve their lives.

Know Your Boundaries

Most will agree that AI cannot replace the value of human-to-human interactions, especially when a client is facing a difficult moment. Plus, your firm has a culture and ethic that it naturally follows – it’s what makes your firm great. Know what that is and don’t violate it, especially for the sake of efficiency, automation and the fear of missing out on AI!

Service Must Outperform Products

Let’s face the reality: All technology breaks down at some point. It’s not a question of if, it’s a question of when mistakes, miscommunication and missed deadlines or opportunities will happen. The real question is how well will your team provide service when something goes wrong? AI doesn’t change this equation. While AI may improve things overall, don’t forget that you’re still in charge of delivering service and your service must always outperform the products you choose.

Advertisement

Rich Walker is the CEO and co-founder of Quik!, a leader in compliant forms and data standardization for financial services. He also hosts “The Customer Wins” podcast, where he interviews business leaders about customer experience, growth strategy and leadership. He is a former financial advisor who pivoted to building software and has been running Quik! for 24 years.

Banking & FinanceNovember 2026Business by LA Times StudiosFINANCEAI & TECHNOLOGY

Business by LA Times Studios

Learn about opportunities for reaching business leaders across Southern California through leadership awards, forums, magazines and panels.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More from Business

The Business of Winning: What Corporate Leaders Can Learn from L.A.’s Professional Sports Teams

Sports Business

L.A.’s Pro Sports Teams Offer Executives a Playbook on AI, Data, Culture and Customer Experience

online shopping list and free shipping through mobile app marketplace

Goods & Retail

How Southern California Consumer Brands Are Using AI to Sell More – Without Spending More

Sipsy - Hala Shamas,CEO

Top 50 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Los Angeles County

Sipsy, Bezel, Sunnie and Two More Growing L.A. Companies on What’s Fueling Their Rise

ARCO NATIONAL CONSTRUCTION

Top 30 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Orange County

Orange County’s Fastest-Growing Companies: ARCO, Great Work Perks, The Partner Masters and Klear.ai

Drone view of shipping containers cranes and port terminal

Commercial Real Estate

Port Volume Spurs Industrial Real Estate Demand as Container Volume Reaches New Highs Amid Economic Challenges

Hollywood’s Evolving Approach to AI

Entertainment Business

Hollywood Moves From Resisting AI to Integrating It Across Production, Creative Roles and Jobs

Courtesy of Pressed Juicery

Goods & Retail

Pressed Juicery Is Now in Nearly 10,000 Locations as Wholesale Becomes the Majority of Its Business

Travel executives and professionals cut the opening ceremony ribbon at WTE Miami 2026

Goods & Retail

Paid Program

‘The Conversation Is Becoming The Storefront’: Travel Pros At WTE Miami 2026 Say AI Booking Is Already Here

Alpinestars Unveils Collectible MotoGP Jackets Ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix

Goods & Retail

How Alpinestars Is Bringing the Business of Collectibles to Luxury Fashion

Ogletree Deakins Adds Employment Litigators Timothy Pico and Brett Markson as Los Angeles Shareholders

Law

Ogletree Deakins Adds Employment Litigators Timothy Pico and Brett Markson to Los Angeles Office

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $50.2 Million Industrial Acquisition in Fullerton

Orange County

Terra Universal Buys Fullerton Industrial Facility From Rexford Industrial for $50.2 Million

Penguin Solutions Announces Agreement to Sell Cree LED to Transom Capital Group

Banking & Finance

Penguin Solutions to Sell Cree LED to Transom as It Narrows Its Focus to AI Data Centers

The Latest Deals

Advertisement