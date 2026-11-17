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Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, invested in Concentric Energy Advisors, in partnership with management. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Marlborough, MA, Concentric is a leading consulting and advisory firm serving the North American utility and energy industry.

“We are excited to partner with Concentric, a highly respected firm with deep expertise, longstanding client relationships and an exceptional team of industry experts and trusted advisors,” said Matthew Rich, partner at LLCP, in a statement. “We see significant opportunities to build on the company’s strong foundation by expanding into adjacent utility service areas, recruiting additional senior talent and pursuing strategic acquisitions. We look forward to partnering with Danielle, Dan, John and the entire Concentric team as they execute on these growth initiatives.”

Concentric provides expert advice, technical analysis and testimony to electric, gas and water utilities and infrastructure investors, with particular expertise in navigating utility rate cases and regulatory proceedings. Its comprehensive offering spans cost of capital, return on equity, revenue requirement, cost of service and rate design, depreciation, transaction and financing support and regulatory strategy services.

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Concentric will continue to be led by its existing executive team, including Chief Executive Danielle Powers, President Dan Dane and Founder and Chairman John J. Reed. Concentric’s employees will retain a substantial ownership stake in the business.

“Utilities are investing at record levels to modernize and expand the electric grid to meet the rising demand for power, and they rely on trusted independent advisors to navigate complex regulatory processes. We believe Concentric is well-positioned to benefit from these long-term trends, and we are excited to support the company’s next chapter of strategic growth,” said Ted Jeon, managing director at LLCP, in a statement.

Concentric is the 11th platform investment in LLCP Lower Middle Market Fund III, L.P. Across its funds, LLCP has invested extensively in the infrastructure services and expert consulting sectors, including USA Water, Resolution Economics, All4, Encore Fire Protection and Trinity Consultants.

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LLCP was advised by Honigman LLP. Concentric was advised by Seyfarth Shaw LLP.

Information for this story was provided by Levine Leichtman Capital Partners.

