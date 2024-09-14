Member

Arameh Zargham O’Boyle stands out as a pioneering attorney in the legal industry, notably as the first female partner at Mintz’s expanding Los Angeles office. With over 15 years of expertise, she has become a sought-after litigator specializing in the cosmetics & personal care products sector. Her practice encompasses a broad range of industries including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, food and retail. In her career, O’Boyle has represented a diverse array of clients in the cosmetics & personal care products space. For Debut Biotech, O’Boyle provides critical guidance on the launch of its DEINDE skincare line and navigated complexities related to MOCRA, false advertising and Proposition 65 claims. She also worked with Caldera Labs, conducting a litigation risk assessment and overhauling the brand’s website to minimize false advertising claims. For SEEN Hair and Skin Care, O’Boyle achieved the dismissal of multiple claims under California’s Consumer Legal Remedies Act (CLRA) without litigation or settlement. Additionally, she represented a distributor of household products in a nationwide products liability case involving contamination by a rare bacteria.