Ashleigh Barker

Director

Lincoln International

Investment Banking

Ashleigh Barker, director at Lincoln International, has been a trailblazer in her industry. With over a decade of experience in the beauty, wellness, luxury, retail and apparel sectors, Barker excels as both an adviser and a corporate M&A specialist. Her background includes working with The Estee Lauder Companies and leading domestic and cross-border M&A transactions, as well as capital fundraising. At Lincoln International, Barker has been pivotal in building a successful beauty and personal care platform. Her extensive network and strong relationship-building skills have fostered connections with founders, investors and industry leaders, enhancing Lincoln’s reputation in the beauty sector. Barker has advised prominent brands like Rael, Patrick Ta Beauty and Skylar Beauty and has contributed to notable publications such as Women’s Wear Daily and Vogue Business. She also co-heads the Lincoln Women’s Network, supporting the professional growth of over 100 women globally and serving as a mentor to guide female leaders through the challenges of a male-dominated industry. Additionally, her leadership has been crucial in expanding Lincoln’s Los Angeles office, elevating the firm’s West Coast presence and influence.

