Cristina Hwang is the associate general counsel at Hanmi Financial Corporation and its subsidiary, Hanmi Bank. Since joining in 2020, she has provided legal support on various matters, leveraging her multicultural background and extensive experience. Previously, Hwang served as lead legal counsel at Novonor S.A., managing international construction and engineering mega-projects across multiple regions. She is licensed to practice law in California and Buenos Aires and holds a Law LL.B. from the University of Buenos Aires, a master’s degree in law and economics from Torcuato Di Tella University and an LL.M. in business law from UCLA School of Law. Hwang is dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion, actively participating in organizations for Asians and Latinas in law and has received several awards for her community engagement and leadership efforts.

