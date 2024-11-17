Honoree: Jennee Devore

Vice President, Legal

Inflammatix

Santa Clara University School of Law

Jennee DeVore, CIPP/E has carved a distinguished path in the legal and life science sectors, marked by her passion for launching innovative healthcare products and her dedication to enhancing practical, efficient and smart operations and compliance programs. With over two decades of experience, she has supported the development and launch of more than three dozen healthcare products, showcasing her expertise in navigating the complex landscape of global healthcare regulations. DeVore’s work has been instrumental in updating and onboarding new systems, processes and programs across multiple companies. She has a unique focus on pragmatic programming to ensure her organizations remain compliant with evolving laws and regulations.

Over the last 24 months, DeVore has made significant strides in showcasing her leadership and innovative approach to providing legal counsel. Not only is she a senior legal executive at Inflammatix and Simple HealthKit, where she is pivotal in steering these organizations through critical legal and compliance challenges, but her work has also significantly contributed to the broader community of legal professionals. Recognizing the shifting landscape of the legal profession and the evolving needs of companies, DeVore spearheaded the creation of a subgroup of fractional general counsels within the Women’s General Counsel Network. This initiative was born out of the observation that many companies, especially in the volatile startup ecosystem, no longer have the funding for a full-time general counsel but still need the GC on the executive teams. Her leadership coordinated a community of GCs and former GCs who were prepared to offer their unique in-house operator mindset and legal expertise on a fractional basis, providing flexible, high-quality legal support to companies navigating through various stages of growth and development.

At a time of financial challenges, DeVore adeptly led the legal aspects of several critical projects, including budget restructuring efforts that were essential for aligning the company’s financial strategies with its longterm goals. Under her legal guidance, Inflammatix also implemented in-house manufacturing of a medical diagnostic device, a move that not only streamlined production but also ensured greater control over the quality and distribution of this critical healthcare technology.

