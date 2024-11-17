General Counsel

Regent LP

USC Gould School of Law

PRIVATE COMPANY – ENTERPRISE

Thomas Wehinger is the general counsel for Regent LP, a Beverly Hills-based private equity firm, where he oversees all legal matters for the firm and its 20+ portfolio companies. He joined Regent LP as its first in-house counsel in 2016 and became general counsel in 2017, building a highly efficient legal team. Wehinger leads corporate acquisitions and transactions, drafting contracts across various sectors, and has helped Regent LP grow from 100 to over 7,000 employees in multiple states and countries. In 2023, he successfully guided five major transactions, including the acquisition of Lydall TAS and Pearson PLC’s online program management business, while also purchasing automotive facilities in Germany and Cheddar News from Altice USA.

