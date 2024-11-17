Brian G. Bieluch

(Gittings Photography)

Partner

Covington & Burling LLP

Georgetown University Law Center

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

Brian Bieluch is a partner at Covington & Burling LLP in Los Angeles, serving as vice chair of the Intellectual Property Litigation Group. He specializes in complex patent and technology litigation, representing clients in multi-forum disputes, including the U.S. International Trade Commission and federal courts. Notably, Bieluch represented Samsung Electronics in critical IP litigation and achieved a complete dismissal for taurine manufacturer QYP in a long-running patent case. His recent victories include obtaining a general exclusion order for Knowles Corporation in a trade secrets dispute, marking a significant win against competitor Shenzhen Bellsing. Bieluch’s expertise in IP and technology litigation makes him a formidable advocate in high-stakes legal battles.