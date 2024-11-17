Founder & Trial Lawyer

Stalwart Law Group

UCLA School of Law

LITIGATION

Dylan Ruga is the founder of Stalwart Law Group and cofounder, president and chief legal officer at Steno. With nearly 20 years of experience in complex litigation - including intellectual property, professional liability and commercial cases - he is known for his tenacious advocacy and innovative use of technology in legal practice. Under Ruga’s leadership, Stalwart’s medical malpractice team has recovered over $150 million in just two years. Before founding Stalwart, he was an equity partner at a large law firm, and now leverages that experience to outmaneuver opponents for his clients. Ruga is involved with the Consumer Attorneys of California and the Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities and has been recognized as one of the top intellectual property attorneys in L.A.

