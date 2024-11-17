Finalist: Celaena Powder

(Vanie Poyey)

General Counsel

Seismic

UCLA School of Law

Celaena Powder is the general counsel at Seismic, where she drives growth and innovation in the sales enablement sector by overseeing all legal, compliance and information security affairs. An entrepreneur at heart, she co-founded a startup during law school at UCLA and later built a successful career at Gunderson Dettmer, facilitating over a billion dollars in investments for startups. Since joining Seismic in April 2021, Powder has established the legal and information security departments, achieving a 90%+ employee approval rating for her team’s performance. As a strategic advisor, she handles matters including corporate governance and global expansion, while securing significant deals and managing information security during crises. Beyond her professional roles, she leads Seismic’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and actively mentors emerging legal professionals through TechGC.

