Finalist: Joshua Que

EVP, Deputy General Counsel

Banc of California

Whittier Law School

Joshua Que is the EVP and deputy general counsel at Banc of California, where he has contributed significantly since joining in 2015. In his current role since March 2022, he leads a legal team that supports various lending operations, including small business SBA lending, commercial real estate and asset-based lending. Under Que’s leadership, the legal team has successfully managed a high volume of M&A deals, including a recent merger with Pacific Western Bank and a notable portfolio sale of $1.95 billion in CIVIC loans. This “transformational year” for the bank has positioned it to leverage its market strength, with assets nearing $40 billion. Prior to Banc of California, he served as SVP, assistant general counsel at Bank of America, overseeing the consumer mortgage division and handling corporate agreements.

