Finalist: Niloofar Shepherd

Deputy General Counsel-Litigation & Employment

Creative Artists Agency

UC Berkeley School of Law

Niloofar Shepherd serves as the deputy general counsel at Creative Artists Agency (CAA), overseeing legal aspects of the agency’s growth in entertainment and sports and its expansion into new regions. She is primarily responsible for global litigation and employment matters while providing comprehensive legal support across CAA’s diverse businesses, including motion pictures, sports, television, fashion and brand consulting. Shepherd played a critical role in advising on the employment aspects of CAA’s acquisition of ICM Partners and managing the DOJ’s antitrust review process. She successfully managed a two-year legal dispute between the Writers Guild of America and the Association of Talent Agents, leading to the resolution that reunited agents with their clients. A champion for employee welfare, she developed CAA’s employee-centered policies, including a leading anti-sexual harassment training program.

