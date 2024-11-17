(Laurel Hungerford)

Managing Shareholder

Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C.

Tulane University School of Law

CORPORATE

Hemal Master is the managing shareholder at Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C., where he focuses on lender representation across various sectors, including commercial banks, private equity funds and hedge funds. Recognized as a “Leader of Influence: Minority Attorney” by the Los Angeles Business Journal and a Super Lawyer, his recent notable matters include structuring a $125-million syndicated construction loan for a hotel, restructuring a $120-million credit for an airplane engine leasing company and financing a private equity acquisition of technology stocks. In addition to his legal work, Master has developed four apartment buildings in Los Angeles since 2014, with 70 additional units currently under construction or in entitlement, and is the principal owner of a lounge and restaurant in Santa Monica, California.

