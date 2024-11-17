(Spiderbox)

Partner

Mayer Brown

Harvard Law School

LITIGATION

Partner Jason Linder of Mayer Brown is the only former DOJ Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) prosecutor on the West Coast, specializing in complex, cross-border investigations involving corruption and fraud. He represents notable clients, including former FTX executives in ongoing DOJ, SEC and CFTC investigations, and successfully defended 3M in a major FCPA inquiry that led to a $6.6-million settlement. Linder also advises senior executives from Silicon Valley Bank following its high-profile collapse. Additionally, he represents a major consulting firm in a corruption probe in Saudi Arabia and guides a publicly traded mining company’s response to securities fraud inquiries. As the national co-chair of the American Bar Association’s White Collar Crime Committee, Linder is recognized as a top FCPA lawyer by Chambers USA and the Daily Journal.

