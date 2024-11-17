Partner

Sacks, Glazier, Franklin & Lodise, LLP

UCLA School of Law

LITIGATION

Margaret Lodise is a highly esteemed trusts and estates litigator with over 35 years of experience in California, known for handling complex disputes and shaping legal precedents as a partner at Sacks, Glazier, Franklin & Lodise. Her notable achievements include a landmark victory in O’Connor v. O’Connor, clarifying powers of appointment and successfully representing a nonprofit organization in a $35-million trust case, resulting in a favorable settlement against distant family claims. A fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel, Lodise has authored influential amicus briefs, impacting key Supreme Court decisions. As a former president of the Women Lawyers Association of Los Angeles, she advocates for diversity in the legal profession and has served as an expert witness in significant arbitration cases.

