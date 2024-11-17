Co-Founder

Doll Amir & Eley LLP

UC Law San Francisco

LITIGATION

Michael M. Amir is the co-founder of Doll Amir & Eley and has a distinguished 20-year career representing clients in high-stakes litigation. As lead counsel, he has handled complex cases at all stages of litigation, including jury trials, arbitrations and appellate court arguments. Amir’s achievements have earned him recognition as a Super Lawyer by Los Angeles Magazine for a decade, and in 2020, the Daily Journal named him one of California’s top healthcare attorneys. He previously practiced at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP and O’Brien Zarian LLP. Some recent notable victories include securing multiple preliminary injunctions and a favorable jury verdict in a $30-million healthcare case. Amir continues to defend clients in major lawsuits, including the False Claims Act and unfair competition cases.