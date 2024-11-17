Partner

Fox Rothschild

USC Gould School of Law

LABOR & EMPLOYMENT

A partner at Fox Rothschild in Los Angeles, Nancy Yaffe specializes in labor and employment law with nearly three decades of experience. She advises businesses on wage-and-hour compliance, disability accommodation, harassment prevention and regulatory issues, often resolving disputes before they escalate. Yaffe also defends clients in class actions and PAGA cases, with a focus on minimizing litigation risks. As co-chair of the firm’s Women’s Initiative Network, she advocates for gender equality, mentoring women attorneys and promoting work-life balance through equal parental leave policies. She played a key role in Fox Rothschild’s DEI efforts, leading to national recognition, including Working Mother Magazine’s “Best Law Firms for Women” and Mansfield Rule certification.

