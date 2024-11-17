Robert “Bob” F. Millman

Shareholder

Robert (Bob) Millman, a senior shareholder at Littler, has been a pioneer in labor and employment law for over five decades. He founded Littler’s Los Angeles offices and played a crucial role in growing the firm into the nation’s largest labor and employment law practice. Known for his leadership and dedication to his clients, Millman has represented employers in complex litigation and class actions before the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) and other courts across the U.S. He is frequently sought out for his expertise in Title VII, FLSA, NLRA and other employment laws. His influence extends beyond his legal work. Millman is a regular speaker on labor law topics and has received multiple honors, including recognition by Chambers USA, Best Lawyers in America and The National Law Journal.

