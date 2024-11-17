Partner

Arnold & Porter

Boston College Law School

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

Ryan Nishimoto is a partner at Arnold & Porter, specializing in high-stakes intellectual property and technology litigation. With a solid mathematics background, he adeptly represents leading companies in complex disputes involving patents, trade secrets and copyrights across various high-tech sectors, including smartphones, software and medical devices. Notably, Nishimoto led Samsung’s defense against patent infringement claims, while also achieving favorable outcomes for Zinus and Cytiva in patent litigation. At Arnold & Porter, he plays an active role in hiring, development and mentoring associates. Additionally, he is involved with the LGBTQ+ Lawyers Association and the Asian Pacific American Bar Association and supports adoptive families through Public Counsel’s Adoptions Project.

