A portrait of Sandra Montgomery

Partner

Proskauer Rose LLP

University of Washington School of Law

CORPORATE

Sandra Lee Montgomery, a partner at Proskauer Rose LLP, is a leader in private capital and banking and finance law. In 2023 alone, she closed over $5.5 billion in transactions for lenders and investors across the U.S. Montgomery has extensive experience in acquisition financing, restructurings, cross-border financings and debtor-in-possession financing. Her expertise spans multiple industries, including retail, technology and agriculture, and is highly regarded for her knowledge of secured transactions under the Uniform Commercial Code. She is a key voice in the private credit space, regularly speaking at industry conferences and contributing to legal publications. Montgomery has been recognized by Chambers USA, the Los Angeles Business Journal and Best Lawyers in America for her work in banking and finance law.

