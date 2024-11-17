Principal

Stephen Kaufman founded Kaufman Legal Group in 1996 and is a recognized authority in campaign finance and election law. He represents a diverse clientele, including elected officials, corporations, PACs and nonprofit organizations, focusing on campaign finance, election and governmental ethics. As an expert on voting systems, Kaufman served as a recount attorney for the Gore-Lieberman campaign in Florida and as chief counsel for the U.S. House Democratic Caucus on election reform. He chairs the State Voting Modernization Board and has held leadership roles in various organizations. A frequent author and speaker, he has received numerous accolades, including being named one of California’s top attorneys under 40. Kaufman’s recent work includes advising prominent political figures in major elections and advocating for statewide ballot measures and ensuring compliance with campaign regulations.