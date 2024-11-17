Terrence Mark Franklin

(JON DIDIER/JON DIDIER)

Partner

Sacks, Glazier, Franklin & Lodise LLP

Harvard Law School

LITIGATION

Partner Terrence Franklin of Sacks, Glazier, Franklin, & Lodise LLP is a litigator with over 30 years of experience in trusts and estates disputes, recognized as one of the top litigators in the U.S. His notable achievements include the landmark Moeller v. Superior Court case and the successful representation of trustees in high stakes matters, including an $11-million trust. Beyond his legal expertise, Franklin established the UCLA School of Law Postgraduate Fellowship for Racial Equity in Trust & Estate Law, co-founded the ACTEC DEIA Committee and developed a video series on equitable practices. He has received numerous accolades, including Chambers and Partners’ “Lifetime Achievement Award” and recognition in multiple “Top 100” lists, embodying his mission to “Help Bend the Arc of History Towards Justice.”

