Regional Managing Partner

Fisher Phillips LLP

USC Gould School of Law

LABOR & EMPLOYMENT

Todd B. Scherwin is the regional managing partner of Fisher Phillips LLP’s Los Angeles and Woodland Hills offices, specializing in labor and employment law. As one of California’s premier employment attorneys, he has a strong track record of representing businesses in complex legal matters, including gig economy disputes and amicus curiae briefs before the U.S. Supreme Court. Scherwin founded the firm’s sports industry team, advising professional sports franchises, universities and stadiums on employment matters. Under his leadership, Fisher Phillips’ Los Angeles office has grown significantly, adding a diverse team of attorneys. He is also active in pro bono work, supporting local nonprofits and lecturing at California State University, Long Beach.

