Vera Clinic Becomes Official Hair Transplant Partner of the Houston Rockets

Vera Clinic, Europe’s leading center for hair transplantation and regenerative medicine, is now the official hair transplant partner of the Houston Rockets, one of the most iconic members of the National Basketball Association (NBA). Launching in July 2025 and continuing throughout the 2025-2026 NBA season, this collaboration marks a milestone in connecting elite healthcare with elite sports.

This is more than a partnership.

This is about trust. This is about quality. This is about showing the world what happens when science, innovation, and ethics unite on a global stage.

Two Worlds. One Standard: Uncompromised Quality

Sport and medicine seem worlds apart.

But at the highest level, they speak the same language: precision, perfection and performance.

This alliance is built on a shared mission:

✔️ To lead with integrity

✔️ To perform at the highest level

✔️ To earn global trust, one result at a time

“This powerful alliance is a statement of trust. Just as athletes depend on consistency and excellence, so do Vera Clinic’s patients,” said a spokesperson from the Houston Rockets. “We’re proud to welcome them as an official partner and look forward to building a shared story of excellence and trust.”

“Partnering with the Houston Rockets is a reflection of what we’ve built over the last decade,” said Kazım Sipahi, founder of Vera Clinic .“From day one, we’ve prioritized transparency, science, and ethical care. To be acknowledged by an institution like the Rockets means our standard is global.”

Recognized. Awarded. Chosen Worldwide.

Vera Clinic was awarded the prestigious European Medicine Award for its commitment to clinical transparency, innovation, and patient-centered care.

With over 40,000 patients from more than 80 countries, it has become a global destination for those seeking natural-looking hair restoration, built on real procedures, advanced technology and innovative techniques that consistently deliver beyond expectations.

Why Vera Clinic?

At the Houston Rockets, we know that trust isn’t given – it’s built. Game by game. Season by season. And Vera Clinic operates the same way: with relentless discipline, medical transparency and proven outcomes that stand the test of time.

Founded in Istanbul, Türkiye Vera Clinic is a multi-award-winning medical center specializing in hair transplantation, with a special focus on personalized solutions, high-density grafting, and natural-looking results. The clinic has been featured in the Reuters, USA Today, Bustle and international rankings, and is known for its 18-month growth guarantee and patient-centered approach.

Vera Clinic founded Sapphire FUE and created Oxycure™ Therapy – setting new standards in hair restoration with faster recovery, real science, and results trusted worldwide.

Vera Clinic x Houston Rockets

Backed by Science. Endorsed by Champions

Let the world see what trust looks like!

