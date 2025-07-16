Marty Herman: Building a Legacy of Art and Integrity in Sedona

In today’s art market, commercialism often overshadows creativity. Gallery owners must walk a tightrope between business and creativity. For Marty Herman , that balance is more than strategy; it’s philosophy.

As owner, founder and manager of Exposures International Gallery of Fine Art in Sedona, Arizona, Mr. Herman has created a space that celebrates honesty, artistic excellence and human connection. With more than 50 years of experience in marketing the visual arts, he has shaped not just a gallery but a community rooted in integrity.

From Marketing Powerhouse to Fine Art Visionary

Before stepping into the world of art, Mr. Herman made a name for himself in marketing. He worked for major companies, including Pacific Stereo and University Stereo, and later founded JAM Advertising in Los Angeles. “We worked with brands like Coca-Cola, Fred Segal and Guitar Center,” he says. “We even worked with major movie studios and record companies.”

That early success allowed Mr. Herman to retire at 35. “I made my first million and spent the next six years sailing the world as a sea captain,” he recalls. “Those years changed my perspective completely.”

Creating Something Different

After returning from his travels, Mr. Herman realized something was missing in the art world. “I visited more than 250 galleries and I just wasn’t impressed,” he says. “There was a lack of honesty and connection between the artist and the client. That didn’t sit right with me.”

In 1996, Mr. Herman opened Exposures International Gallery of Fine Art in Sedona. From the beginning, the gallery was built on a simple principle: “It was all based on integrity and a handshake,” he explains. “With us, the artist and the client are the most important. The gallery is just the facilitator.”

Now one of the largest and unique fine art galleries in the country, Exposures spans over 20,000 square feet and works with nearly 100 top-tier artists, including painters, sculptors, glass artists and jewelry designers. Visitors can explore the collection at exposuresfineart.com .

A Long List of Awards

Under Mr. Herman’s leadership, the gallery has earned international acclaim. It was named Best Gallery in Arizona and one of the 25 Best Galleries and Museums in America. Exposures was also recognized as one of the 20 Best Galleries in the World.

Locally, the gallery has been voted Best Art Gallery in Sedona and Best Jewelry Gallery in Sedona by readers’ choice. In 2022, the Sedona Chamber of Commerce honored Mr. Herman with a Cultural Achievement Award. “The entire staff and I worked hard and I’m proud of what we’ve built,” he notes.

Living With Purpose

Mr. Herman’s career spans far beyond art. He served in the Vietnam War as a combat photographer and expert in photo intelligence. He’s also volunteered as a head swim coach for the Special Olympics. “Helping others brings me a lot of satisfaction. I rarely say no when someone asks for help.”

Outside of work, Mr. Herman enjoys the natural red rock beauty of Sedona and working on community projects. He is currently collaborating on a new initiative: “Because of my AI background, I’m working with a group to create an AI learning center for religious studies. It will be based in Arizona but open to people from all over the world.”

Looking Forward: A Bigger Vision to Come

After more than two decades in Sedona, Mr. Herman is still dreaming big. He is now working on moving to a larger city and building a gallery that’s even larger than Exposures. “The goal is always to give more artists the platform and more people a place to connect with art.”

When asked what advice he offers aspiring gallerists or entrepreneurs, Mr. Herman keeps it simple: “It’s not about the money. It’s about working with honesty and integrity. If you enjoy what you do and treat people with kindness, the money will follow.”

About Marquis Who’s Who®: