Fighting Fire with Design: The Builders Behind Creating Climate-Resilient Communities in California

Christian Schroeder is the visionary behind ARCBuild’s mission of fixing the housing crisis by scaling smarter and faster housing solutions across high-growth regions.

California’s landscape has always drawn people westward, from gold rush prospectors to tech entrepreneurs. But in recent years, a new kind of risk has emerged that threatens the state’s promise: fire. As wildfire seasons grow longer and more destructive, the viability of building in high-demand regions is being challenged by both nature and regulation.

For developers and landowners looking to create housing in California’s high-growth, high-risk areas, the question isn’t just what to build. It’s how to build smarter. ARCbuild , co-founded by Christian Schroeder and Sal Patalano, is answering that call by bringing fire-conscious, resilient construction into regions where traditional models fall short. Their approach prioritizes speed, standardization, and defensibility, allowing developers to move quickly while addressing the realities of wildfire-prone environments.

Wildfire Risk Meets Housing Demand

With housing demand surging across the state, especially for workforce-priced homes in exurban and rural growth zones, the fire-density paradox has become a core concern. Developers face mounting construction costs, permitting hurdles, and project delays, all while trying to deliver homes at price points working families can afford. The traditional construction model, with its extended timelines and fragmented oversight, is increasingly incompatible with this environment.

Enter ARCbuild: a vertically integrated, volumetric home manufacturer co-founded by Sal Patalano and Christian Schroeder. With a solution designed to cut construction timelines by up to 70 percent, ARCbuild is helping developers turn underutilized, fire-prone parcels into resilient communities with better margins and lower exposure.

ARCbuild prototype home built in 2024 featuring 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms and a large sundeck across two stories, placed in the scenic Ensenada wine valley.

Modular Construction: Built for Resilience

ARCbuild’s approach centers on a key advantage: highly standardized, prefabricated volumetric units built in regional factories. These units are designed to meet or exceed California’s stringent building codes, including wildfire safety measures such as ignition-resistant materials and compact, efficient footprints that reduce fire risk while maximizing land use.

Unlike traditional builds that can take many months of onsite labor, ARCbuild homes are manufactured in controlled environments and shipped within 45 to 90 days. Developers retain control of site prep and installation, supported by ARCbuild’s senior engineers and training programs for local crews. The result: less downtime, fewer change orders, and dramatically lower cost-overruns.

“When you’re building in a fire zone, every extra week on the ground is added exposure, financial and operational,” says CEO Sal Patalano. “Our model shortens that window, reduces cost, and increases returns, while simultaneously delivering a product that is more attractive to end-buyers due to its greater environmental resilience.”

Factories that Follow Demand

ARCbuild doesn’t launch factories to stimulate demand. It launches them where demand is already proven. Each facility can be operational in under 180 days and is designed to flex between different unit types depending on local buyer preferences. For California developers, this means access to regionalized production that minimizes logistics costs while meeting the needs of a shifting market.

That responsiveness is critical in the fire-prone landscapes of Northern and Central California, where land is available but requires a smarter path to housing delivery. By producing locally and building quickly, ARCbuild enables developers to de-risk projects and capitalize on market momentum without the traditional delays of entitlement and construction cycles.

Unlocking Value on the Edge

For landowners holding property near the wildland-urban interface, zones historically seen as too risky or slow to develop, ARCbuild offers a new playbook. Its turnkey solution allows developers to go from plan to install-ready product in a fraction of the time, dramatically improving IRR and opening new paths to asset monetization.

From a financial standpoint, ARCbuild’s model offers three key advantages:

Reduced overhead through vertical integration and shorter build cycles

Lower logistics costs due to regional factory proximity

Faster time-to-market, enabling earlier rental income or sales proceeds

“We’re not selling a system. We’re selling a solution for developers to increase, often double or triple their returns,” says co-founder Christian Schroeder. “That could be build-to-rent, build-to-sell, or a combination. The faster they can deliver homes, the stronger their outcomes.”

ARCBuild homes are designed for comfort, and efficiency. They feature modern layouts optimized for today’s families.

Smarter Communities, Not Just Faster Homes

ARCbuild’s focus on resilience doesn’t end at the factory. Its designs incorporate sustainable features, defensible materials, and layouts optimized for environmental responsiveness. While not a 100% fireproof solution, the homes are crafted with longevity, safety, and community livability in mind, qualities that are increasingly essential to both buyers and investors.

Moreover, ARCbuild’s construction methodology supports ESG-aligned goals by reducing material waste, optimizing energy performance, and enabling housing access in regions that have long been overlooked due to environmental or logistical constraints.

A Future-Proofed Model for California

California’s fire future is not a distant threat, it’s a current reality. For developers and landowners looking to respond with speed, certainty, and a scalable solution, ARCbuild offers a model built for the moment.

Its vertically integrated, demand-responsive approach doesn’t just reduce risk. It redefines what’s possible in high-risk zones. By marrying resilience with ROI, ARCbuild is helping to create the next generation of California communities: faster, safer, and built to last.

ARCbuild CEO Sal Patalano leverages over 35 years of executive leadership to deliver scalable housing solutions grounded in precision, speed, and impact.

Leadership That Understands Scale and Strategy

CEO Sal Patalano’s background spans Fortune 500 innovation and venture-stage growth. His vision for ARCbuild draws on both technology fluency and a personal mission: to make stable housing accessible through smarter systems.

Christian Schroeder, ARCbuild’s co-founder, leverages his experience at the German venture capital fund Global Founders Capital to drive ARCbuild’s vision for the autonomous, decentralised factory model. Together, they’ve designed a business that blends product discipline with market opportunity.

The Bottom Line

In an industry often fragmented by outdated workflows and inconsistent execution, ARCbuild is creating a smarter model. By investing in automation, it’s building more than homes. It’s building the future of housing, one that moves faster, costs less, and delivers lasting value.