Andrew Jovic: A Collector’s Vision for Urban Art

From Düsseldorf, an independent patron reshapes contemporary art with a focus on authenticity

Andrew Jovic , a Düsseldorf-based urban contemporary art collector, has built a reputation through dedication to new artists.

His Croatian background and early exposure to Banksy’s documentary Exit Through the Gift Shop inspired his journey as a collector and fueled his love for raw creative voices.

Since operating outside traditional gallery systems, Jovic supports talent through direct communication and public visibility. “I’ve always chosen to support young artists,” he says, not because it’s strategic, but because they need the support.

“They don’t have networks yet, and networks are everything in this scene.”

Jovic’s independent approach offers a fresh angle of view towards patronizing art, inviting art lovers to reconsider how collectors can shape cultural narratives.His inclusion in the 2025 BMW Art Guide further marks his growing influence.

Breaking Through a Traditional System

It is not a secret that the art world takes major notice of collectors with institutional or commercial ties, thereby making it more difficult for independent figures like Jovic to get recognition.

So, for him, the struggle to gain credible recognition as an independent collector without joining any forum or gallery affiliations was a noticeable setback.

However, he overcame this by forging personal connections with artists, and a step further identifying talents like Robert Nava and Josh Sperling before their wider recognition. “I always want to understand their background: Where do they come from? Why did they start making art? What are they trying to say?” he recalls.

This has helped to shape his personality and fueled the hunger to find and connect with raw talent independently. Also, by loaning artworks to exhibitions in Berlin and Munich’s Urban Art Museum, he ensured the general public had access to his collections.

“Over time, I realized that my true passion is not in gathering works from popular artists,” says Jovic, but in discovering and supporting young up-and-coming artists who were at the early stage of their careers and in need of recognition and encouragement.

Meanwhile, with over 50,000 followers, including artists like Takashi Murakami and Tracy Emin, his digital platform @cyberkid70 became a curatorial tool that further extended his reach.

It further proves that digital platforms can rival traditional venues for impact when a single Reel showcasing an emerging artist garnered 5 million views.

These many efforts earned him a place among Düsseldorf’s notable collectors in the 2025 BMW Art Guide , alongside figures like Julia Stoschek. Jovic’s path demonstrates that persistence and direct artist support can challenge established norms. Also, Profiles in Larry’s List and Art Collectors News affirm his influence.

Another example of his love for raw and unfiltered talent can be seen during a studio visit in Amsterdam. Jovic arrived to meet a well-known artist but discovered works by the artist’s wife, displayed modestly in a corner.

With no hesitation and guided by his instincts, he purchased her works. “The decision isn’t just about the art on the wall,” says Jovic, “It’s about the conversation, the silence, and the surroundings — reading between the lines.”

Her pieces later graced major international art fairs, validating Jovic’s eye for overlooked talent.

His success in navigating the art world’s gatekeepers shows you how independence can redefine influence.

Bridging Art and Community Worldwide

This passionate art collector is rebranding the global art scene while staying true to his belief that art is meant to create deeper and stronger connections, not competition.

His visits to studios in London, New York and Amsterdam honed his instinct for spotting and picking potential talents, a collection now known as the “Red Chip” artists: emerging artists with growing cultural relevance.

His influence spans across cities like Hong Kong, Berlin, and Los Angeles, where he alongside his wife engages with curators, artists, and gallery owners at major art fairs, strengthening his global perspective. “My wife Julia and I visit many studios together,” says Jovic. “She’s my closest partner in this journey, and her emotional intuition is incredible.”

At Frieze Los Angeles 2025, Jovic explored 95 galleries showcasing fresh talent in a vibrant setup design. Unlike most collectors who are focused on profits, he prioritizes cultural exchange.

An anonymous gallery assistant chipped that “What sets Andrew apart is that he’s not just collecting art — he’s building relationships, and he remembers why artists create in the first place.”

Lastly, his digital presence on Instagram with thousands of followers who love art, curates art and design for a global audience, blending online and in-person engagement.

His goal is not fame but a legacy of supporting underrepresented talent. “Art should speak to everyone, not just the few,” he says, emphasizing his mission to create open access for all.

Loaning artworks to museums gives emerging artists a platform to shine. underscoring his commitment to nurturing startup artists, and not personal gain.

His digital platform serves as a live archive, blending art, design and visual culture. Each Reel or post invites you to discover new perspectives, making art a shared experience.

In Düsseldorf, his efforts align with the city’s rich art scene, including venues like the Kunstsammlung Nordrhein-Westfalen.

Jovic’s vision is to leave a lasting cultural legacy by championing new voices and inspiring authentic engagement with art.

His extensive works filled with both love for art and giving a voice to up-and-coming artists invites everyone to explore creativity with curiosity.

