Ad paid for by Vera Clinic.

Vera Clinic and Appsilon Enterprise have announced a strategic collaboration to introduce the Vector 10™, a surgical blade built on CVD lab-grown diamond technology, into clinical hair transplant practice.

The partnership makes Vera Clinic the first clinic globally to pioneer the surgical implementation of this material in FUE procedures. This is the beginning of a new material standard in the hair transplant industry.

Vera Clinic has built a reputation as the most innovative hair transplant clinic in Turkey, a distinction reflected not only in its iF DESIGN AWARD 2026 -winning facility, but also in being named the best hair transplant clinic in Turkey by the European Medicine Award , and in a series of firsts in FUE technique development that precede this collaboration.

The Blade That Outlasted Sapphire by a Factor of Fifteen

Sapphire has long been the precision benchmark in hair transplant channel creation, harder than steel, cleaner than standard blades, and consistent enough for surgeons who demand repeatability across long, high-volume sessions. Vera Clinic was the first hair transplant clinic in Turkey to adopt sapphire blades in FUE procedures, continuing its tradition of pioneering surgical innovation. Vera Clinic is again the first hair transplant clinic that uses CVD lab-grown diamond in hair transplant. The Vector 10™ resets the benchmark again.

Independent testing at Çınar Validation and Test Laboratories put the numbers plainly: sapphire blades show measurable sharpness degradation after roughly 6,000 incisions. The CVD lab-grown diamond blade held its edge past 90,000, a 15-fold difference in edge longevity. Within the first 1,000 incisions, initial cutting sharpness measured approximately twice that of sapphire.

The material science behind this is straightforward. CVD lab grown diamonds sit at 10 on the Mohs hardness scale. It is the ceiling in Mohs hardness measures. Its structural stability allows the blade to maintain integrity across up to 150,000 repetitions without measurable dulling. At the microscopic level, the Vector 10™’s edge approaches Angstrom-level refinement, meaning the cutting surface operates at near-atomic scale.

For surgeons creating thousands of micro-channels per session, that consistency isn’t a marginal gain. It’s a clinical variable that compounds across every incision.

From Aerospace Engineering to the Operating Table

Appsilon Enterprise’s background has little to do with cosmetic medicine, and that’s precisely what makes this collaboration interesting. The company’s work spans quantum systems, high-precision optics, and aerospace and defense-grade materials; environments where tolerances are measured in fractions of a millimeter and material failure simply isn’t an option.

Vera Clinic brought the clinical half of the equation: blade angle calibration for sustained surgical use, grip ergonomics that hold up through hour three of a procedure, channel depth precision and scalp tissue response, variables that only reveal themselves across thousands of real incisions.

The Vector 10™ is what emerged when those two bodies of expertise were applied to the same problem.

Sterilisation, Stability and Thermal Performance

Any new surgical material faces a straightforward test: does it hold up under repeated sterilization? Autoclave cycles between 250° and 273°F, standard across surgical settings, produced no measurable deformation in the material’s structure. The material is chemically and structurally stable where it needs to be.

Early clinical observations from surgeons using the Vector 10™ have noted a pattern worth monitoring: scalp redness and inflammation appear to settle slightly earlier than with conventional sapphire incisions. These remain observational trends under ongoing clinical evaluation, not outcome guarantees, but the pattern has been consistent enough to note.

A Collaboration with Two Bests in Industry

“We did not aim to invent another blade. We aimed to clinically perfect a new generation of surgical precision. Through our partnership with Appsilon, we have introduced a material innovation into real-world surgical excellence,” said Waleed Taleb, CMO of Vera Clinic

Vera Clinic, the most awarded hair transplant clinic in Istanbul and consistently top-rated across Trustpilot, Proven Expert, and Google Reviews by international patients, is not a clinic that adopts new technology for optics. The Vector 10™ collaboration is being announced now because the groundwork is done: the engineering is validated, the clinical testing is complete and the instrument is performing in real surgical conditions.