California and the Corporate Travel Comeback: What Companies Are Doing Differently

Late last year, the Los Angeles City Council announced plans to invest in a $2.6 billion convention center expansion project. With travel to California taking a hit in 2025 , the announcement was met with some skepticism at the time, but in the months since, there have been some positive developments. Notably, late January brought an update from L.A. mayor Karen Bass, stating that the aforementioned center has already secured several major events expected to generate a combined $100 million of economic impact. This news suggests that travel to California may be set to increase, and more specifically, that corporate travel may be on the comeback.

Shifting perspectives on business travel

The general outlook on work-related travel has changed substantially from pre-pandemic times. Prior to 2020, frequent business trips were widely accepted as a fixture of corporate life, particularly in client-focused tech industries such as California’s. But then everything changed.

In the intervening years, business travel has been slow to return to previously established patterns. The enforced switch to remote arrangements brought video conferencing and digital collaboration to the fore, and this has largely remained the case in the time since. But there has been a business travel revival happening.

With restrictions lifted, conventions and industry events slowly returned, and this has come with an increase in business travel. At the same time, with the global economy now intensely dominated by e-commerce, companies are acutely aware that trust is at a premium, and so there is a growing appreciation for the value of in-person meetings.

Companies have been tentative in returning business travel to what it once was, and understandably so, given the potential expenses it brings. Travel activity has certainly become more selective. More and more, execs are insisting that employees provide compelling cases for work trips and outline tangible strategic value before giving the OK.

Progress has been slow, but there is a clear indication that it is on the comeback. At present, the most pertinent issue appears to be that of travel and expense management, as companies are looking to minimize outlay and administrative confusion as they return to travel.

Tackling cost and coordination

Cost is the biggest factor influencing the return to travel, especially in places like California. Companies here are already operating under difficult economic conditions, and inflation is consistently driving up the price of things like airfares and accommodation.

Between flights, accommodation, taxis, per diems, and more, expenses can add up quickly, especially for large-scale operations, so businesses need to have robust systems in place to help them control costs effectively. Coordination is key here, as disorganization and confusion can quickly lead to things getting out of hand.

As we’ve touched on, one of the key steps being implemented is to tighten up planning and approvals procedures. Rather than viewing these costs as operational expenses to be handwaved away, finance departments are looking at travel more strategically . They want to know that trips are being planned methodically, according to internal policy, and in advance so as to avoid unanticipated costs from airfare volatility and late-notice itinerary changes.

Of course, for this new approach to work, finance departments need visibility, and this is where digital tools have become essential to the return to travel.

Digital platforms as the catalyst

A growing contingent of companies is adopting purpose-built software designed for business travel management . These platforms centralize all functions of corporate travel, from making bookings to tracking expenses and processing reimbursements.

The transition to travel management tools has changed the way companies are handling travel. They are now able to establish structured travel policies and enforce them effectively thanks to automated policy compliance. Moreover, with built-in AI analytics, leaders are not only tracking expenses but drawing insights from historical data so as to improve decision-making.

Critically, travel management software also improves interdepartmental coordination. With employees, managers, and finance all using the same centralized platform to handle travel and expense processes, there is considerably more clarity, and the use of automation for processes like receipt matching ensures that important details are never missed.

This unified approach eliminates the kinds of inefficiencies that have traditionally plagued organizations when dealing with corporate travel. Now, equipped with innovative new tech, companies everywhere are simplifying corporate travel , bringing greater momentum to its return.

The future of corporate travel

While it has yet to reach its pre-pandemic heights, it would seem that corporate travel is evolving back in a significant way. As conferences and other industry events build momentum once more, companies are taking a new approach to work-related travel, prioritizing visibility and automation in their bids to enhance efficiency. By all accounts, we could well be moving towards a new golden age for business travel, with AI tech undoubtedly at the heart of proceedings.

