Why the Support of a Florida Personal Injury Lawyer May Be Beneficial

The following information is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be considered legal advice. The attorney referenced is a lawyer in good standing in Florida but is not licensed to practice law in California. Individuals in California should consult a California-licensed attorney regarding legal matters in that state. Choosing a lawyer is an important decision and should not be based solely on advertisements.

After experiencing an automotive accident, those involved often struggle to understand their rights, assess damages, and navigate insurance claims. A Florida personal injury lawyer may be able to provide valuable guidance to victims uncertain of what to do next. Rather than falling into common legal and financial pitfalls, the guidance of a trusted professional could provide a clear path forward.

“Florida’s dense population and extensive tourism contribute to a higher rate of accidents,” Brody Wooddell wrote for Yahoo! News. According to the Florida Department of Health, unintentional injuries, including motor vehicle collisions and falls, are among the leading causes of death for residents ages 1 to 44.

Understanding One’s Rights With a Florida Personal Injury Lawyer

Since Florida operates under a modified comparative negligence rule, victims may not understand whether they can pursue a claim. A lawyer can help the involved parties determine fault. Under Florida law, injured parties may still be able to pursue compensation if their percentage of fault is below 50%, with any recovery generally reduced by their share of responsibility. A legal professional can also provide guidance regarding economic and non-economic damages.

The support of personal injury lawyers can also help victims navigate the complexities of insurance claims after an accident . Many victims underestimate how insurance companies may attempt to limit payouts, but a legal professional can help to interpret policies and communicate with insurers on a victim’s behalf.

The Importance of Documentation for a Personal Injury Case

Depending on a person’s ability after an accident, they can begin to safely build a case while on the scene. Medical records, accident reports, photos of the accident, and witness testimonies can each contribute to and strengthen a claim. Importantly, the timely gathering of this evidence is essential; a photo of the scene taken a few days afterward is unlikely to bear the same weight as one taken within minutes.

When to Seek Out a Florida Personal Injury Lawyer

Ultimately, anyone in need of legal assistance regarding a personal injury can benefit from the support of a professional. More specifically, someone who has experienced severe injuries or been denied an insurance claim, or who is currently faced with disputed liability or long-term care needs, could benefit from legal advice. Importantly, it is best not to wait to seek counsel if you believe you are in need.

FAQs

Q: What should one do after an accident in Florida?

A: If they do not need immediate medical attention, victims may benefit from documenting the scene and notifying insurance providers promptly. A timely visit to a medical professional can provide valuable documentation for any potential claim that may arise.

Q: How long does one have to file a personal injury claim in Florida?

A: Florida’s statute of limitations is generally two years from the date of the incident, but it may vary depending on factors such as the nature of the claim, the parties involved, and the age of the victim or victims.

Q: Can a victim pursue compensation if partially at fault?

A: Florida maintains a modified comparative negligence rule under which victims may recover damages reduced by their percentage of fault if their personal fault is not between 50% to 51% or greater.

Q: Do all injury cases require hiring a lawyer?

A: No legal case requires an individual to hire a lawyer, but the complexities of the courtroom make their involvement a significant advantage. This is especially true for cases involving severe injuries or insurance disputes.

Q: What types of damages are involved in a personal injury case?

A: While potential damages vary on a case-by-case basis, these may include medical costs, lost wages, and pain and suffering.

