What Frequent Flyers Know That You Don’t: The Travel Tech Saving Hundreds on Every Trip

When you take a trip, how much you spend will depend on where you’re going and how long you’re traveling for.

People can spend one month in Thailand for $1000 by staying in hostels and eating at budget restaurants, while spending the same amount of money on a four-day trip to the Maldives on the hotel alone.

Traveling is definitely what you make of it, but it is good to learn about the technology that could save you money along the way. And no one knows more about travel tech than frequent flyers.

We’ve done some research to find the best online tech advice from frequent travelers and how it’s saving them money. Read on to find out more.

Getting an eSIM Before Arriving in the Country

eSIMs are a must. It’s 2026, and unless you have a top-of-the-line international phone plan that includes roaming at no extra cost, you’re probably going to need an eSIM to stay connected abroad.

One of the most recommended is the Nomad eSIM . You can find an eSIM package that suits you in terms of data, texts and calls, and follow the automatic installation process from the Nomad app.

In 2026, an eSIM is almost non-negotiable, especially if you’re going to countries in Europe, Asia, the Caribbean, or simply anywhere where your current network provider won’t allow you to use your mobile plan without eye-watering roaming charges.

And they’re just so easy. You don’t need to do a SIM swap, you won’t struggle with connectivity issues, they’re not expensive, and the setup is simple. Need we say more?

Expect a roaming fee bigger than your mortgage if you go without an eSIM and try to use your data.

Using AI to Plan the Trip

This is a bit of a new one, but you can definitely use AI to plan your trip for you and save more money than you’d think. You can use specific AI travel planning services, like Trip Planner AI , or many other general AI chatbots.

It’s as simple as telling the AI tool where you’re going, how long you’re going for, your budget, the areas you’re interested in staying in, the things you’d like to do and the food you like, and it’ll plan everything for you.

The only caveat we’ll add is to take it as a guide and check that the information it gives you is accurate. Sometimes, you might find that restaurants or attractions are closed. That said, it’s generally a great tool for planning trips and saving money.

Using AI is definitely a tool frequent flyers are learning to love.

Using Online Banks to Avoid International Fees and Get the Best Exchange Rate

We would also 100% recommend using a bank like Wise to spend money abroad using your card and save money on international fees. Most of the time, you’ll also find that the exchange rate is better.

These online bank accounts are so easy to set up. All you need to do is select the country you live in and follow the identification requirements (usually a photo of your passport or driver’s license and a selfie), and your bank account is set up.

You don’t need to wait for a card; you can add it straight to your phone’s wallet app and start spending instantly after depositing money. You can also connect your bank account.

If you’re not comfortable using your phone to pay, set up the online bank account around two weeks before you go so that you get the physical card. We do think it’s safer to set up an online bank and pay using a card than it is to take a wallet full of cash with you, and it’s definitely something frequent flyers are doing more.

Frequent flyers know everything there is to know about saving money when traveling, because they are always looking for a way to save on the mounting costs of frequent travel. From eSIMs to online banks, there are so many ways you can save money on your next trip.

