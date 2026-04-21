At Coachella, the Food Is Becoming the Experience – Gen-Z-Popular Buldak is Leading the Shift

There has always been good food at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. What’s changing is how people engage with it.

In 2026, festival dining is no longer just a convenience between sets, it has become part of the cultural fabric of the event itself, shaped as much by social media as by taste. This year, few activations captured that evolution more clearly than Buldak, the viral Korean noodle brand from Samyang Foods, which returned for its second year as the festival’s Official Ramen and Hot Sauce Partner.

The company also carries a notable distinction: it is the first Korean brand to partner with Coachella, marking a broader shift in how global food culture is influencing American live events.

But rather than relying on a single branded footprint, Buldak approached the festival as a living ecosystem, one that mirrors how attendees actually move, explore, and document their experiences.

At the center of that strategy was the “Buldak Crawl,” a multi-stop food experience designed to transform traditional festival eating into something more participatory, fluid, and, importantly, shareable.

Instead of standing in line for one destination, festivalgoers were encouraged to move across the grounds, sampling limited-time dishes created in collaboration with a diverse group of vendors. The crawl included Prince Street Pizza, Rokstar Chicken, Sumo Dog, Birrieria San Marcos, and Sidekicks, each offering its own interpretation of Buldak’s signature heat.

The result was a decentralized experience that rewarded curiosity and movement. A slice of pizza here, a spicy chicken tender there, a hot dog or even a dessert with a kick, each stop added another layer to the journey.

The dishes themselves reflected both creativity and cultural translation. Prince Street Pizza served a Spicy Buldak “Not Ranch” slice, Rokstar Chicken introduced its “World’s Spiciest” tenders paired with honey butter fries, Sumo Dog offered the Hotzilla Dog and Sumo Tots, Birrieria San Marcos debuted the Buldak Bomb, and Sidekicks surprised festivalgoers with a Buldak Spicy Banana Funnel Cake.

(Photo Credit: Samyang Foods)

If the combinations felt unexpected, that was part of the appeal.

The crawl ran across both festival weekends, April 10–12 and April 17–19, with attendees encouraged to share their reactions using #buldakcrawlsweepstakes, turning each bite into a potential piece of content.

That participatory element is central to Buldak’s identity. Over the past decade, the brand has built a global following not through traditional advertising, but through internet culture and most notably the Fire Noodle Challenge, as well as the rise of mukbang and reaction-based content.

On platforms like Instagram and TikTok, Buldak is less a product than a prompt: an invitation to react, to perform, and to share. (Fans can follow along via Buldak’s official channels on Instagram and TikTok, where the brand continues to amplify user-generated content and festival moments.)

“The core of Buldak is its flavor identity and that uniquely addictive heat,” said Youngsik Shin, CEO of Samyang America. “But just as important is respecting the culture of the young consumers who love Buldak. They don’t just eat it, they experience it, share it, remix it and make it their own.”

That philosophy helps explain why the Buldak Crawl felt less like a marketing activation and more like an extension of the festival itself.

It was designed not as a static installation, but as a system and one that encourages discovery, rewards participation, and scales through social sharing. In doing so, it reflects a broader shift in how brands are approaching live events, particularly when engaging Gen Z and Gen Alpha audiences.

For these consumers, experiences are expected to be interactive, customizable, and inherently social. Food, in this context, becomes both a sensory and digital experience and something to taste, but also something to document.

Buldak’s presence at Coachella also signals a larger ambition for Samyang Foods.

While the brand remains synonymous with its instant noodles, the company is actively expanding its footprint in the United States through sauces and new formats that adapt its signature flavor profile to everyday use. This includes tapping into trends like “swicy,” the blending of sweet and spicy flavors, and integrating those profiles into familiar formats such as pizza, tacos, and fries.

In the near term, the focus is on introducing more of Samyang’s broader portfolio to American consumers. Long-term, the goal is to evolve from a ramen brand into a globally recognized food company with lasting cultural resonance in the U.S.

With $419 million in revenue and distribution across more than 30,000 locations, the company has already established a meaningful foothold. Internally, that growth is reflected in its rapid team expansion from 18 employees to approximately 100 in just three years, with continued hiring planned as the business scales.

And yet, even as the company grows, its leadership emphasizes the importance of staying anchored in what made the brand distinctive in the first place.

That tension between expansion and authenticity is not unique to Buldak. It is a challenge faced by many brands seeking to translate cultural specificity into global appeal.

What sets Buldak apart, at least for now, is its ability to do so without losing its edge.

At Coachella 2026, that edge was not just about spicy. It was about rethinking how food fits into the rhythm of a festival, and how brands can participate in culture without interrupting it.

Because increasingly, the most memorable moments are not confined to the stage.

They happen in between in the lines, in the bites, in the reactions that ripple across a crowd and moments later, across a feed.

This year, Buldak understood that, and fans were able to follow along on Instagram and TikTok .

And in doing so, it demonstrated that festival food is no longer just something you grab on the way to the next set.

It is part of the experience itself, one that invites participation, rewards curiosity, and, occasionally, asks a simple question:

Can you handle the heat?

