Justin Fulcher: Technology Founder and Lifelong Builder

“Entrepreneurship is something I’ve always done, not something I’ve simply been drawn to,” Justin Fulcher has said. “Basically I’m drawn to solving difficult challenges and growing businesses. I learned my first coding language at age seven, and launched my first company as a teenager.”

That first company was Carolina Software Solutions – a web development firm he founded in Charleston, South Carolina at thirteen, building company websites from scratch for local small and medium-sized businesses. It was practical, unglamorous work. It was also the beginning of a commercial instinct that has shaped everything since.

When he enrolled at Clemson to study Computer Science in 2010, he’d been running a business for the better part of five years. Within a year, he bought a ticket to Southeast Asia. He was nineteen, he was looking for a bigger problem, and he planned to be gone for three months.

The three months stretched into seven years – long enough to build one of Asia’s most recognized digital health platforms, earn a spot on Forbes 30 Under 30, and fundamentally change what this technology founder believed his work could do for the world.

The Three-Month Trip That Became Seven Years

Southeast Asia in the early 2010s was a region of striking contrasts. Consumer technology was arriving faster than basic infrastructure. Smartphones were appearing in places that still lacked reliable access to clean water, functioning clinics, or qualified medical staff within reasonable distance.

Justin Fulcher was traveling through Indonesia when the contradiction became impossible to look past. He came across a man drinking visibly contaminated water from the ground. The man had an Android phone. He spoke passable English. He had connected to the modern world in one sense while remaining entirely cut off from it in another.

“I saw that trend and also a variety of big needs,” Fulcher said, “such as the need for basic healthcare access, and I thought - why can’t we fuse the two and actually build a platform that brings healthcare, through a smartphone, to a rural environment?”

For someone else, it might have been a troubling observation filed away and forgotten. For Fulcher, it was a product brief. “Access to healthcare is the greatest challenge of our generation,” the technology founder later said on the topic. “I believe that if you could choose one technological advancement to help the most people in the world, connecting every person on the planet to quality and affordable healthcare is probably it.”

Building Companies Before Building a Brand

He started coding. No company name. No market sizing exercise. Just a working prototype of an idea he thought deserved to exist.

“For a number of months, it was essentially a hobby project,” Justin Fulcher recalled. “And then, very quickly, we were approached by some investors, and that kind of triggered the conversation of - wow, actually what we’re building here is something that could have a very big, profound impact on the world.”

That instinct - to build the thing before selling the idea – has defined how this technology founder operates. RingMD was no different from anything that came before it: a problem that seemed worth solving, and a prototype to prove it.

He incorporated in Singapore – chosen for its business-friendly environment, English-speaking professional class, and position as the commercial center of the region he was already operating in. Kinda International, a technology solutions company he ran concurrently serving medium and large organizations across Asia, gave him the operational grounding to run a serious commercial enterprise while RingMD found its footing. By the time RingMD had a name and a structure, Fulcher had already been building companies in the region for years.

The Problem Was Never Just Technical

Telehealth, as a concept, had been circling for decades by the time Fulcher started building. The infrastructure arguments against it – bandwidth, device penetration, digital literacy – had been dissolving gradually since the mid-2000s. And yet the sector remained marginal, adopted in pockets rather than at scale.

Justin Fulcher’s diagnosis of why has sharpened over the years. “Telehealth didn’t become real because the technology finally arrived,” he has said. “The technology arrived many times. Telehealth became real when systems started treating distance as an ordinary condition rather than a special exception.”

The technology, in other words, was never the bottleneck. The bottleneck was institutional, and on the ground, that meant winning over a medical community that viewed remote consultation with a mixture of skepticism and professional unease. Consumer demand was never the challenge. In markets where a video call with a qualified doctor represented a genuine step up from no care at all, uptake was immediate. The institutional drag was elsewhere: in outdated processes, professional inertia and regulatory frameworks that hadn’t been updated to account for what technology could now deliver.

The harder conversation was always with clinicians. Fulcher’s pitch to skeptical practitioners was deliberate and consistent: “This is not a replacement for in-person. This is an augmentation to what you’re currently doing.” Telehealth, framed correctly, expanded a doctor’s reach without diminishing their authority. That reframing took time and repetition - but it was foundational to RingMD’s ability to build a credible provider network.

“In healthcare, the systems that last will always outcompete the ideas that merely impress,” the technology founder has said. It’s a principle that shaped how he built - less interested in what looked good in a pitch than what would hold up inside the operational complexity of real healthcare delivery. Regulated environments – healthcare chief among them – punish hype and reward durability. Justin Fulcher learned that early.

What the Numbers Looked Like

By 2016, RingMD held 1.5 million patient records across more than fifty countries, with 10,000 healthcare providers active on the platform. Clients included governments, hospitals, insurance companies, and pharmaceutical firms. The platform’s most significant institutional partnership was with the Indian government under the Digital India program - through which RingMD built a healthcare access gateway reaching 883 million rural residents.

“I’m especially proud of our partnership with the Indian government’s Digital India program,” Justin Fulcher has said.

By 2017, doctors from more than thirty countries were serving hundreds of thousands of users on the platform. “We’ve literally connected thousands of people for their first ever conversation with a qualified doctor,” Fulcher said at the time - a line that captures something the raw numbers alone don’t quite convey. For a meaningful share of RingMD’s users, the platform wasn’t a more convenient alternative to existing care. It was the first access to qualified medical advice they had ever had.

That same year, Forbes named the technology founder to its 30 Under 30 Asia list. Microsoft, which hosted the platform on Azure, featured him as a Data Culture Champion in Asia.

Selling, and What Came Next

In 2018, Justin Fulcher sold RingMD to an undisclosed buyer. He spent the following year managing the transition, including moving the company’s headquarters from Singapore to Boston. His framing of that decision was characteristically forward-facing.

“Selling a company can be one of the best things for a business, or it can be a very negative thing, depending on alignment of values,” he has said. “What selling a company ultimately comes down to is a shared vision.” For the technology founder, the sale was less an exit than a handoff - bringing in partners positioned to take the platform further than he could from Singapore. “This is a continuation of the vision rather than a departure from,” he said at the time.

He returned to Charleston in early 2020, and within weeks the pandemic had arrived. COVID-19 compressed a decade of telehealth adoption into a matter of months. Institutions that had resisted for years implemented digital health programs almost overnight. “I’ve seen almost 10 years of progress happen in a matter of months,” Fulcher said in mid-2020. He had spent the better part of a decade arguing that remote healthcare wasn’t a novelty - it was infrastructure. The pandemic hadn’t created that argument. It had simply removed the counterargument.

The Arc Isn’t Finished

RingMD is a significant chapter in Justin Fulcher’s career. It isn’t the last one.

In 2023, he co-founded the Palmetto Initiative in South Carolina, a workforce development program focused on introducing programming education into the state’s public schools. The motivation traced back, in part, to a visit to Allendale, SC, where he met a student named Maya who wanted to become a software engineer but whose school lacked the resources to support that path. “Her story is not unique,” Fulcher wrote. “It’s a story shared by many children across our state.” For a technology founder who had been writing code since the age of seven, the absence of that opportunity in his home state was not an abstract policy concern.

Justin Fulcher’s move into public service came through the Department of Government Efficiency under President Trump. He led DOGE efforts first at the Department of Veterans Affairs and then at the Defense Department, where institutional drag and outdated processes were measured not in patient outcomes but in defense spending and national readiness. His work as a senior Pentagon staffer focused on acquisition reform and modernizing the core systems that underpin how the defense department operates day to day.

Fulcher was promoted to senior adviser to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth – a role that drew on exactly the kind of experience a technology founder accumulates after years of navigating regulated environments, building companies across jurisdictions, and making core systems operate under real-world constraints. He departed in July 2025 as planned. “As planned, I’ve completed six months of public service to my country,” he said in a statement released through the Department of Defense. “Still, this is just the beginning.” Fulcher credited Secretary Hegseth’s decisive leadership for the progress made during his tenure.

Today, Justin Fulcher works as a defense technology investor and public sector advisor focused on national security and defense modernization , and is pursuing a doctorate in International Relations at Johns Hopkins SAIS, building on a Master’s degree in Nonproliferation and Terrorism Studies from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies. His career as a technology founder and his more recent work as a public sector advisor share a common thread: a belief that the problems worth solving – in healthcare, in public service, in how institutions deliver for the people they serve – are found where outdated processes and institutional drag have been left to calcify. As a public sector advisor and senior adviser on defense modernization, Fulcher brings the perspective of someone who has spent two decades operating inside regulated environments where artificial intelligence, policy reform, and operational redesign intersect.

“Every founder eventually goes to war,” Justin Fulcher wrote. “The ones who endure are not the ones who deny it, nor the ones who relish it. They are the ones who understand the terrain, and move through it without illusion.”

For someone who started coding at seven and hasn’t stopped building since, that reads less like reflection and more like a statement of intent.

