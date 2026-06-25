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Resumes are Important. So Is Understanding Today’s Hiring Systems.

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By Jon Stojan
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As artificial intelligence becomes more common in recruiting, job seekers are navigating a hiring process that often feels less transparent than it did a decade ago.

A job application can disappear in surprisingly ordinary ways. An applicant spends an evening tailoring a resume, uploads it to a company portal, answers a handful of screening questions, and clicks submit. Then nothing happens.

No interview request. No rejection email. No indication that anyone reviewed the application.

Experiences like that have become familiar enough that many candidates now assume software is making decisions behind the scenes. Whether that assumption is always correct is another question, but it has changed how people think about the hiring process and the growing role of AI in hiring.

Research from Enhancv, a resume-building platform and career insights company, offers a glimpse into that growing uncertainty. In a survey of 1,066 U.S. job seekers conducted in April 2026, more than half said they had experienced at least one rejection during the previous year without hearing from a human being. Among those respondents, nearly 64% believed artificial intelligence was responsible for the decision.

A Hiring Process Few People Can See

Part of the frustration comes from visibility. Most candidates understand what happens during an interview. Far fewer understand what happens before an interview is offered.

Applications often pass through multiple systems before reaching a recruiter. Hiring teams may use applicant tracking software, skills assessments, scheduling platforms, automated communications tools, and internal referral systems. From the outside, those layers can look like a single black box.

Enhancv’s research found that only 9.7% of respondents had ever been clearly informed that AI played a role in evaluating them. The gap between what employers disclose and what applicants suspect helps explain why conversations about hiring technology have become increasingly emotional.

The Myth of the Resume Robot

One of the more persistent stories online is that machines routinely eliminate resumes before recruiters see them. Recruiters interviewed during Enhancv’s ATS research painted a more complicated picture.

“The ATS doesn’t reject resumes. People do,” one recruiter explained.

The comment does not mean technology is absent from hiring. It suggests that software often functions as an organizational tool rather than a fully autonomous decision-maker. Recruiters still determine which qualifications matter, which candidates advance, and which applications receive additional review.

For job seekers, that distinction can be useful. Efforts spent trying to “beat” software may be less productive than presenting experience, accomplishments, and skills in a clear, relevant way.

Why Some Candidates Are Opting Out

Technology is not only influencing how companies hire. It is also affecting how candidates choose where to apply. According to Enhancv’s survey, 31.4% of respondents had abandoned an application or declined an interview because the process involved a chatbot screening or one-way AI video interview. Most of those abandoned opportunities were positions paying less than $100,000 annually.

The finding suggests that adopting technology can shape candidate behavior long before a final hiring decision is made.

Looking Beyond the Resume

A strong resume still matters. It remains one of the few documents that follows a candidate through nearly every stage of the hiring process.

Yet resumes now exist within a larger environment that includes AI tools, recruiter software, shifting workplace expectations, and changing employer practices. Understanding the environment can help job seekers make sense of experiences that might otherwise feel random or personal.

The modern job search is no longer only about presenting qualifications. It also involves understanding how those qualifications travel through a system that has become increasingly complex, digital, and difficult to see from the candidate’s side.

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