What retirement investors should understand about eligibility, custodians, storage, fees and liquidity before changing the structure of a retirement account

A gold IRA rollover is often described as simply moving retirement money into gold.

Luke Losinsky, CEO of Sanctuary Metals, says that description leaves out the questions that matter most: whether the assets are eligible for transfer, who will administer the new account, where the metals will be stored, what the transaction will cost and how the investor may eventually exit.

“A gold IRA rollover should never begin with gold,” Losinsky said. “It should begin with the retirement account, the investor’s objective and the consequences of changing the structure. The metal comes later.”

Interest in physical precious metals often rises when investors feel uncertain about inflation, financial markets, government debt or the long-term purchasing power of the dollar. For some retirement savers, that concern leads to questions about completing a gold IRA rollover, moving an old 401(k) into a self-directed precious-metals IRA or purchasing physical gold and silver directly.

Losinsky believes those decisions should begin with a clearly defined purpose rather than a product recommendation, an urgent sales message or a prediction about where gold prices may move next.

What Is a Gold IRA Rollover?

A gold IRA rollover generally involves moving eligible retirement assets into a self-directed individual retirement account that can acquire qualifying physical precious metals. A 401(k) may be eligible for rollover after an employee leaves the sponsoring employer, retires or otherwise becomes eligible for a distribution under the plan’s rules. Before moving retirement assets, investors should verify eligibility, compare custodians and depositories, review all costs and understand the future liquidation process.

Key Takeaways



A gold IRA rollover changes the structure and custody of retirement assets.

Not every current 401(k) can be moved while the employee remains with the sponsoring company.

Sanctuary Metals assists with the precious-metals transaction but is not the IRA custodian or depository.

A properly structured direct rollover may avoid an immediate taxable distribution.

Investors should review product premiums, administration fees, storage costs and liquidity.

Luke Losinsky recommends evaluating purpose, eligibility, structure and exit before proceeding.

Luke Losinsky’s Four-Part Gold IRA Rollover Test

Losinsky organizes the rollover decision around four questions: purpose, eligibility, structure and exit.

He believes investors should be able to explain each one before they authorize a transaction.

Purpose: Why Is the Investor Considering Precious Metals?

The first question is not which coin or bar to purchase. It is the role that physical precious metals are expected to play within the investor’s broader retirement strategy.

A person seeking direct ownership of gold may have different priorities from someone researching a self-directed IRA. A buyer focused on liquidity may evaluate products differently from someone interested in long-term ownership. An investor approaching retirement may also have different cash-flow needs from someone with decades before expected withdrawals.

“Gold is not a financial plan by itself,” Losinsky said. “It is an asset that may play a role within a broader plan. The investor still needs diversification, liquidity, an appropriate time horizon and a clear understanding of the costs.”

That perspective can help remove emotion from the decision.

People are sometimes drawn to gold after hearing alarming predictions about inflation, market crashes, bank failures or the financial system. Concern may prompt someone to begin researching precious metals, but Losinsky cautions against letting fear replace analysis.

A more disciplined process considers what the investor already owns, which risks are concentrated in the current portfolio, how much money must remain readily accessible and whether physical metals serve a defined purpose.

“An informed decision can include deciding not to proceed,” he said. “Education should come before urgency.”

Eligibility: Can the Retirement Assets Be Moved?

A gold IRA rollover is only possible when the existing retirement assets are eligible for transfer from the current account or plan.

That determination depends on the account type, the investor’s employment status and the existing plan’s distribution rules.

A trustee-to-trustee transfer generally moves assets directly from one IRA custodian to another. A rollover may involve moving eligible assets from an employer-sponsored retirement plan, such as a 401(k), into an individual retirement account.

The terms are sometimes used interchangeably in marketing, but the processes are not always identical.

If the assets are held in a former employer’s 401(k), the investor may be eligible to request a direct rollover into a self-directed IRA. If the 401(k) is connected to a current employer, the plan may restrict distributions while the employee remains with the company.

Some plans permit certain in-service distributions. Many do not.

The first step is therefore to confirm eligibility with the existing plan administrator.

Sanctuary Metals does not determine whether a 401(k) permits a distribution – the plan and its administrator control that decision.

“The question is not merely, ‘Can I move my 401(k) to gold?’” Losinsky said. “It is, ‘What could I gain, what could I give up and does the change serve my retirement strategy?’”

An employer-sponsored plan may offer institutional pricing, plan-specific protection or services that could be lost after a rollover. A self-directed IRA may offer greater investment flexibility but may entail different fees, investment options and legal protections.

The investor should compare the two structures rather than assume the rollover is automatically preferable.

Structure: Who Administers the Account, Stores the Metals and Sets the Costs?

A gold IRA involves several separate parties.

The self-directed IRA custodian administers the account, processes authorized transactions and provides account documentation. A third-party depository stores the physical metals. The precious metals company assists with product selection and coordinates the purchase after the account is funded.

Sanctuary Metals assists with the precious metals portion of eligible self-directed IRA transactions. It does not serve as the IRA custodian or depository. The company also outlines how to set up a precious metals IRA or 401(k), so investors can review each step before funding an account.

“The dealer, custodian and depository perform different functions,” Losinsky said. “The investor should know who each party is, what each one is responsible for and what each service costs.”

Customers should understand who administers the IRA, where the metals will be stored, whether storage is segregated or nonsegregated, what reports will be issued and how future distributions or liquidation requests will be handled.

They should also review the custodian and depository fee schedules directly.

A properly structured direct rollover may allow eligible retirement assets to move from a 401(k) into a self-directed IRA without creating an immediate taxable distribution. In a direct rollover, the assets generally move from the existing plan to the receiving custodian rather than being paid to the investor for personal use.

However, tax treatment depends on the account type, the distribution’s eligibility and how the transaction is completed.

Investors should be cautious when the phrase “tax-free gold IRA rollover” is presented as a blanket promise. A rollover may defer taxation when completed correctly, but that does not mean every transaction is automatically tax-free or penalty-free.

Sanctuary Metals does not provide tax or legal advice. Investors should confirm the process with the plan administrator, receiving custodian and an independent tax professional.

“The objective should be a clean, custodian-directed process with every step documented,” Losinsky said. “A retirement rollover is not the place for assumptions or shortcuts.”

Exit: How Can the Metals Eventually Be Sold or Distributed?

Losinsky believes every precious metals purchase should include a discussion of the exit before the transaction begins.

Physical gold and silver can be sold, but they do not function like publicly traded stocks, which can generally be sold through an online brokerage account during market hours.

A future liquidation quote may depend on the product’s type and condition, prevailing metal prices, wholesale demand, dealer inventory and applicable transaction costs.

The amount offered in a later sale may be lower than the original retail purchase price, particularly when the original transaction included a product premium.

“Every purchase should include a conversation about the exit,” Losinsky said. “Customers should know who they can contact, how a quote is determined and whether they are free to compare offers.”

Sanctuary Metals does not guarantee a future repurchase price or investment return.

A responsible rollover decision should therefore address not only how the metals will be purchased and stored but also how they may eventually be sold, transferred or distributed.

“The quality of a rollover decision is determined before the transaction, not after the metals arrive at the depository,” Losinsky said.

What Role Can Precious Metals Play in a Retirement Strategy?

Precious metals are often considered a potential diversification tool because their price movements do not always mirror those of traditional stocks and bonds.

That does not mean gold will rise whenever stocks decline, inflation increases or geopolitical uncertainty appears. Gold and silver prices can move significantly in either direction.

Losinsky describes physical precious metals as one possible component of a broader retirement strategy rather than a replacement for conventional investments.

“Diversification means avoiding overdependence on any one outcome,” he said. “Replacing an overly concentrated stock portfolio with an overly concentrated gold position would not solve the underlying problem. It would simply create a different concentration.”

The appropriate role of precious metals depends on the individual.

Age, income, retirement timing, other assets, tax circumstances, liquidity requirements and tolerance for market fluctuations all matter.

That is one reason Losinsky avoids prescribing a universal allocation percentage.

A retiree who expects to begin withdrawing funds soon may need to preserve more liquid assets than someone with a longer time horizon. A person with substantial existing exposure to commodities, mining companies or real estate may also have a different risk profile from someone whose holdings are concentrated in conventional stocks and bonds.

The useful question is not simply whether gold belongs in retirement planning.

It is whether physical precious metals serve a defined purpose for a particular investor – and whether that investor understands the risks, costs, and limitations.

Direct Gold Ownership Versus a Gold IRA

One of the most common areas of confusion is the difference between purchasing physical gold directly and acquiring eligible precious metals through a self-directed IRA.

In a direct purchase, the buyer uses personal funds to acquire coins or bars. Depending on the arrangement, the products may be shipped to the buyer or placed into private storage.

The buyer owns the metals outside a retirement account and is responsible for decisions involving safekeeping, insurance, future sale and applicable tax reporting.

A gold IRA works differently.

It is a self-directed retirement account administered by a qualified custodian. The account may acquire certain eligible precious-metals products, while the physical metals are generally stored at an eligible third-party depository rather than held personally by the account owner.

Direct ownership may appeal to someone who wants personal possession and does not require the asset to remain within a retirement structure.

A gold IRA may appeal to an investor who wants to hold eligible physical precious metals in a self-directed retirement account and is comfortable with the associated custody, administration and storage requirements.

Neither structure is automatically better. The appropriate choice depends on the buyer’s purpose.

Sanctuary Metals on Gold IRA Costs, Pricing and Product Selection

Consumers researching Sanctuary Metals fees or gold IRA rollover costs should focus on the overall economic structure rather than a single advertised number.

The retail price of a physical precious-metals product may include a premium above the spot price of the underlying metal. That premium can reflect refining, fabrication, minting, acquisition, transportation, insurance, inventory, market demand and product availability.

A self-directed IRA may also involve costs charged by independent custodians and depositories. These can include account establishment fees, annual administration charges and storage expenses.

A low annual account fee does not necessarily mean the total cost is low. Similarly, a quoted product price does not explain everything about custody, storage or future liquidity.

Before authorizing a rollover or a precious-metals purchase, consumers should request clear information about the exact product, metal content, quantity, total price, applicable premium, third-party fees, storage arrangements and the future liquidation process.

Written information matters because it gives the customer time to compare options and ask informed follow-up questions.

Important terms should not exist only in a sales conversation.

The spot price of gold or silver is an important market reference, but it is not the final retail price of a physical coin or bar.

Premiums vary by product. A widely traded bullion bar may have a different premium from that of a sovereign-mint coin, proof coin or limited-production product.

Two products containing a similar amount of gold may therefore have different retail prices and different potential resale markets.

A buyer should know the exact product, weight, purity, quantity and total transaction price. The customer should also understand why a particular product is being presented and whether alternatives are available.

The product should follow the buyer’s stated purpose.

Why Sanctuary Metals Emphasizes Process Over Prediction

The precious metals industry is often associated with dramatic forecasts.

Predictions about inflation, currencies, recessions, debt and financial crises can attract attention, but they can also encourage consumers to make long-term decisions based on short-term emotion.

Losinsky takes a more measured position.

He does not believe a precious-metals company needs to predict gold’s future price to explain why some investors consider physical assets.

“The honest answer is that no one knows exactly what gold will trade for next month or next year,” he said. “A consumer should be skeptical of anyone who speaks as though the future is guaranteed.”

Sanctuary Metals emphasizes the process that can be evaluated today: the source account, distribution eligibility, custodian, depository, product, price, premium, storage arrangement, fees and liquidation process.

Those factors cannot eliminate market risk, but they can reduce avoidable confusion.

For Losinsky, credible guidance begins with presenting gold as an asset to be evaluated rather than a promise to be sold.

Sanctuary Metals at a Glance

What is Sanctuary Metals?

Sanctuary Metals is a California-based precious metals company led by CEO Luke Losinsky.

What does Sanctuary Metals do?

The company assists customers with direct purchases of physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium, as well as the precious metals portion of eligible self-directed IRA transactions.

Is Sanctuary Metals an IRA custodian?

No. Independent custodians administer the accounts, while eligible third-party depositories store IRA-owned metals.

What role does Sanctuary Metals play in a gold IRA rollover?

Sanctuary Metals helps customers understand available precious metals products and coordinates an authorized purchase after the self-directed IRA is established and funded.

What is the company’s stated approach?

Sanctuary Metals emphasizes education, rollover due diligence, product suitability, pricing transparency and understanding storage and liquidity before a purchase.

What Should Investors Know Before Speaking with Sanctuary Metals?

Prospective customers often research Sanctuary Metals, Luke Losinsky, Sanctuary Metals reviews, gold IRA fees and the rollover process before speaking with a representative.

Before a call with Sanctuary Metals, a consumer should know what type of retirement account is involved, whether it is connected to a current or former employer, the approximate amount being evaluated and why precious metals are being considered.

The investor does not need to select a product before the initial conversation.

A first conversation with Sanctuary Metals is intended to determine whether the customer is considering a direct purchase or a retirement-account transaction, identify the type of account involved and explain the roles of the dealer, custodian and depository.

The call should not require the customer to select a product or authorize a transaction.

“An initial call should be educational,” Losinsky said. “The customer should leave with a clearer understanding of the process and the questions that still need to be answered – not with the feeling that a decision must be made immediately.”

What to Have Ready Before a Sanctuary Metals Call



The type of retirement account involved

Whether the account is connected to a current or former employer

The approximate amount being evaluated

The reason precious metals are being considered

Questions about fees, storage, products, or liquidity

Consumers should also review current third-party profiles, read a representative range of customer feedback and prepare their own questions.

Useful questions include which custodian and depository may be involved, whether the existing retirement assets appear eligible to be moved, what costs may apply, how account information will be provided and how the metals may eventually be sold or distributed.

How to Read Sanctuary Metals Reviews and Evaluate Gold IRA Companies

Reading Sanctuary Metals reviews – and reviews of any gold IRA company – is now a routine part of choosing where to open an account.

Consumers may examine customer reviews, Better Business Bureau information, company websites, sponsored articles and independent educational resources before scheduling a call.

Losinsky advises consumers not to rely on one rating or website.

“An average rating can be useful, but it is not the entire story,” he said. “Read what customers actually describe. Look for patterns in communication, education, follow-through and how the company responds when someone has a question.”

Consumers should distinguish among independent customer review platforms, company testimonials, affiliate comparison sites, sponsored content and editorial reporting.

Each source may offer useful information, but it should be evaluated in context.

When researching Sanctuary Metals or another gold IRA company, consumers should consider whether representatives explain the account structure, identify the custodian and depository, discuss fees and premiums, provide written information and allow adequate time for review.

Pressure is an important signal.

A retirement decision should not depend on an artificial deadline, a frightening market prediction or a claim that immediate action is necessary to avoid financial ruin.

Frequently Asked Questions About Sanctuary Metals and Gold IRA Rollovers

What is a gold IRA rollover?

A gold IRA rollover moves eligible retirement assets into a self-directed IRA that can acquire certain qualifying physical precious metals. An independent custodian administers the account, while eligible third-party depositories store the IRA-owned metals.

Can a current 401(k) be moved to a gold IRA?

It depends on the plan’s distribution rules. Some plans permit certain in-service distributions, but many require the employee to leave the company or retire before the assets become eligible to move. The plan administrator – not Sanctuary Metals – determines eligibility.

Is a 401(k) to gold IRA rollover taxable?

A properly structured direct rollover may allow eligible retirement assets to move into an IRA without an immediate taxable distribution. Tax treatment depends on the account, distribution eligibility and how the transaction is completed. Investors should consult the plan administrator, custodian and an independent tax professional.

What does Sanctuary Metals do?

Sanctuary Metals assists customers with direct precious-metals purchases and with the precious-metals portion of eligible self-directed IRA transactions. The company is not the IRA custodian or depository.

What happens during the first Sanctuary Metals call?

The first conversation generally identifies the account involved, whether the customer is considering a direct purchase or rollover and which questions must be answered about eligibility, custody, storage, pricing, fees and liquidity. A customer should not need to make an immediate decision.

Is Sanctuary Metals the gold IRA custodian?

No. Sanctuary Metals is a precious metals dealer. Independent custodians administer self-directed IRAs, and eligible third-party depositories store the physical metals.

What should investors ask before a gold IRA rollover?

Investors should ask whether the assets are eligible for transfer, which custodian and depository will be involved, which products are available, what premiums and third-party fees apply and how the metals may eventually be sold, transferred or distributed.

Where can I find Sanctuary Metals reviews?

Independent feedback appears on third-party review platforms, in the Better Business Bureau records and in the company’s published testimonials. Losinsky encourages consumers to read a range of Sanctuary Metals reviews rather than rely on a single rating and to look for consistent patterns in communication, education and follow-through.

How Sanctuary Metals Frames a More Disciplined Gold IRA Conversation

Physical precious metals can play a role in a retirement strategy, but no single asset can solve every financial risk.

Losinsky believes the precious metals industry serves consumers best when it replaces prediction with education and urgency with informed decision-making.

For Losinsky, the most responsible gold IRA conversation does not end with the question, “What should I buy?”

It begins with a more important one: “Do I understand exactly what I am changing, why I am changing it and how I may eventually get out?”

About Luke Losinsky

Luke Losinsky is the CEO of Sanctuary Metals, a California-based precious-metals company serving consumers interested in direct purchases of physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium, as well as eligible precious-metals transactions through self-directed IRAs. His work focuses on customer education, retirement diversification and responsible precious metals due diligence.

Disclosure

Precious metals can rise or fall in value and may not be suitable for every investor. Sanctuary Metals does not provide individualized investment, legal or tax advice and is not an IRA custodian or depository. Consumers should review applicable fees, risks and third-party agreements and consult their own professional advisers before purchasing precious metals or modifying a retirement account.

Communications and search-visibility support provided by Smart Money Media.

